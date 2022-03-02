The song Kacha Badam is sweeping over social media, causing influencers and celebrities to dance to its exuberant beats. And now there is a similar video of an elderly guy singing a tune while selling guavas that has just surfaced on the internet.

The fruit salesperson sings the tune while dusting salt on guavas to attract customers. “Yeh Hari Hari, Peeli Peeli, Kachchi Kachhi, Paki Paki, Meethi Meethi, Taaza Taaza, Namak Laga Ke Kha Khaja,” his song’s lyrics say.

People have been comparing the man to Bhuban Badyakar since his video was released. Others have stated that the remixed version of this song will have folks dancing in no time. Excited internet users are now anticipating a hook dance for this song as well.

The video of the elderly man was posted to the Magadh Samvaad YouTube channel. “Kacha Badam ke baad amrood bechne wala ka video viral,” which translated as “After ‘Kacha Badam’, guava seller’s video goes viral.

Here’s the link to the video: