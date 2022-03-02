Viral: Mother and son dance to Gangubai Kathiawadi’s Dholida

Many individuals are also following the craze of nailing the Dholida song’s hook steps. A video of a mother and her son dancing to the popular song Dholida went viral recently.

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi,‘ Alia Bhatt’s latest film, has won acclaim from both spectators and critics. People have been posting videos of themselves dancing and copying the film’s theatrical language on social media.

Read more: WATCH VIDEO: Pregnant Woman Flaunts Baby Bump, Dances to Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi Dholida

The duo uses coordinated gestures and proper mindsets to emulate Alia Bhatt’s distinctive moves. Her son wears a green kurta, and she wears a white saree that looks identical to Alia’s. The video’s caption reads, “In love with this song. With my son Kishan Samayamantry, ” The video has approximately 14,000 likes.

The video can be found here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lohitha Ravikiran (@lohi_ravi)

Lohitha Ravikiran has 175K Instagram followers and has been recognised as the woman in question. Her bio states that she enjoys dancing with her son. She tweets videos of herself and her son dancing to famous tunes on a regular basis.

Here are some more of the duo’s videos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lohitha Ravikiran (@lohi_ravi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lohitha Ravikiran (@lohi_ravi)