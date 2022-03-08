Viral: Netizens are surprised to see a little girl play with a python

On social media, a disturbing video of a little child playing with a gigantic python has just gone viral.

The fearless girl plays with it and holds it while it slithers around her. The small girl, who appears to be no older than seven or eight years old, is smiling and playing with the snake with delight. Ariana is a snake enthusiast, according to her bio.

A user named @snakemasterexotics published the video on Instagram, and it has now gone viral, with over 5 million views and over 42,000 likes.

Read more: Watch video: Pet diamond python found in the garbage on an Australian street

The caption of the photo reads, “Loving this big girl.”

Here’s the link to the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana (@snakemasterexotics)

Others commended the girl’s braver and Several internet users expressed their admiration for the girl and expressed their wish to be able to perform what she did.