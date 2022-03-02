Viral: US man offer a meal to a delivery man, his response is heartwarming

We have delightful stuff today, a post that will utterly melt your hearts. A meal delivery man’s day was brightened after a customer offered him the food he had asked for. Sha Davis, a man from the United States, uploaded the post on Facebook, and it quickly went viral, winning the hearts of internet users.

In reality, Sha Davis ordered some lunch for himself but failed to update the address to his new residence. He had the food delivered to his previous address in Iowa rather than the one in Maryland. Sha received a text message from the food delivery agent alerting him that his food had arrived.

Sha asked the delivery person to enjoy the lunch after noticing the error. He had no idea, however, that he had just made the guy’s day.

And then the delivery person stated in the message, “I wanted to thank you again. It’s my brother’s birthday today and he is laid to rest not far from where you had me take this delivery. I am having lunch with him today because of you. You have no idea how much that means to me. I truly appreciate it.”

Reads the caption of the post, “So I forgot to change my address on my chipotle app so I told the driver to keep it because the old address is back in Iowa. I was deadass mad at first but after reading this I’m happy this happened.”

When the post was shared online, it earned 156k likes. Netizens were moved by Sha’s gesture, and the agent’s response moved them as well.