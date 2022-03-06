Viral Video: Brother Says ‘I Love Her,’ After Meeting Newborn Baby Sister

On the internet, there are some things that easily melt our hearts. We all like to watch those adorable newborn videos. One such video that has gone viral on the internet is a little child’s response when he first sees his newborn baby sister.

The wonderful moment when a little boy meets his little sister for the first time was captured in the video, which was uploaded on Instagram. His reaction is priceless, and we’re sure it’ll make us laugh and cry at the same time.

In the video, the boy walks into a hospital room to see his newborn baby sister. “I’m seeing my baby sister,” he chuckles. As he approaches his newborn sister, he pats her head and says, “You are so cute, baby. I love her.”

On social media, netizens called it “True Love.” As an Instagram user commented, “That’s the true love at first sight😍❤️.” Another user commented, “Big brother is in love.”

Watch the viral video here: