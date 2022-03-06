Viral Video: Dog constantly go to the terrace to stare at ‘Cute Neighbour’

Do you remember your first crush or getting butterflies in your stomach whenever you saw your crush? If you don’t, this clip will surely aid you in recalling the information. On social media, a video of a dog visiting his terrace to stare at someone has gone viral.

A dog named ‘Chino‘ looked out of a small break in a terrace wall to ogle his ‘beautiful neighbor,” Another dog on the other end of the rope stares up at Chino.

The video posted on Instagram by chinu._indiedogworld, read the caption of the post, “We have got a cute neighbour. Do you have cute neighbours??.“

Watch the viral video here:

On social media, the video has been viewed over 8.3 million times and has gone wildly viral. There is nothing but love and only love in the comments area.