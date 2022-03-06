Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 07:09 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Viral Video: Dog constantly go to the terrace to stare at ‘Cute Neighbour’

Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 07:09 pm
Dog
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Do you remember your first crush or getting butterflies in your stomach whenever you saw your crush? If you don’t, this clip will surely aid you in recalling the information. On social media, a video of a dog visiting his terrace to stare at someone has gone viral.

Read more: Woman consoles her ‘Betu’ pet dog and hugs him tightly

A dog named Chino looked out of a small break in a terrace wall to ogle his beautiful neighbor,” Another dog on the other end of the rope stares up at Chino.

The video posted on Instagram by chinu._indiedogworld, read the caption of the post, “We have got a cute neighbour. Do you have cute neighbours??.

Watch the viral video here:

On social media, the video has been viewed over 8.3 million times and has gone wildly viral. There is nothing but love and only love in the comments area.

Read More

43 mins ago
Horoscope Today March 06, 2022: Check astrological predictions for Horoscope, ARIES, TAURUS, and GEMINI and others

Horoscope Today March 06: Good or bad, be prepared for all the...
1 hour ago
Watch Video: A cat lover bathing a cute little kitten looks adorable

The cute little kitten gets submerged in a dish of soapy water...
2 hours ago
Kerala Lottery Result today on, 06 March 2022

Kerala Lottery Today Result Live 06.03.22, Kerala Lottery Today Result Live 06.03.22,...
2 hours ago
Nagaland Lottery result on, 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Winner List on, 6 March 2022

Nagaland Lottery result held today on 6 March 2022. Today 1 PM,...
3 hours ago
Viral Video: Groom and his mother-in-law surprise the bride on the reception day

Wedding dance routines are usually a lot of fun to watch. In...
4 hours ago
Woman plays the piano in Ukraine war-hit at the Lviv Train Station on 'What A Wonderful World'

In the now-viral-video, a woman plays the piano in the Ukraine war-hit...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Janhvi Kapoor
5 mins ago
Khushi Kapoor shares adorable picture of Janhvi Kapoor with cute birthday note

Janhvi Kapoor turns 25 today, and the actress has been bombarded with birthday...
Queen Elizabeth
7 mins ago
Queen Elizabeth is concerned about Prince William, who is threatening the line of succession

Queen Elizabeth II is said to have urged her grandson, Prince William,...
10 mins ago
Minal Khan drops jaws with a dreamy photoshoot

Minal Khan is a talented Pakistani television, film, and theatre actress. She...
PHOTOS: Mawra Hocane welcomes summer in traditional breezy attires 
11 mins ago
PHOTOS: Mawra Hocane welcomes summer in traditional breezy attires 

Mawra Hocane is a well-known Pakistani actress and model. She was a...
Adsence Ad 300X600