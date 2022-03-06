Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 04:18 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Viral Video: Groom and his mother-in-law surprise the bride on the reception day

Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 04:18 pm
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Wedding dance routines are usually a lot of fun to watch. In a video that went viral on social media, a groom danced with his mother-in-law for the bride to the song “Woh Ladki Hai Kahan” from the movie “Dil Chahta Hai” to light up the stage.

The iconic ‘Woh Ladki Hai Kahan’ track was performed by Shaan and Kavita Krishnamurthy. In a black tuxedo, the groom looked elegant, while his mother-in-law looked stunning in a silver-sequined black lehenga.

Read more: Watch: Groom slaps the bride during Varmala ceremony

In a video released on Instagram, the groom and his mother-in-law were seen walking into the stage arm-in-arm and dancing with each other.

Read the caption of the post. “The cutest dance & song choice!! So brides – for the reception, we kept the dances to include the main family and a few cousins, intertwined with speeches. This allowed for more intimate and memorable performances. At the garba/sangeet is where we had more performances. Plus, the reception has a tight schedule and we wanted the open dance floor for as long as possible. By not having too many dances, each performance and song was well thought out and enjoyable for the guests and special for us

Choreo by: @morethanthumkas

@theweddingbrigade @bridestodayin @wedmegood #indianwedding #bollywooddance #lehengainspiration.”

Here is the link to the video:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jully Patel (@just.jully)

On Instagram, the video has received over 8.1 lakh views, and the comments section has been flooded with praise for the beautiful performance.

Read More

17 hours ago
Carolina Lekker Playboy model charges women $2,000 to 'honeytrap' their boyfriends.

Would you hire a Playboy model to "honeytrap" your husband? Carolina Lekker...
18 hours ago
Watch Vicky Kaushal grooves to Hasan Raheem's song 'Joona'

Vicky Kaushal, a well-known Indian actor who has been in a number...
18 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit brings back her multiple memorable roles in a new trend

Madhuri Dixit is one of Bollywood’s most prominent and well-liked actresses. Madhuri has...
18 hours ago
When Malaika Arora opened up about being judged for her clothes, ‘I am not silly’

Malaika Arora spoke out about being judged for her clothing choices, saying that...
19 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit wins hearts in a floral embroidered blue gown

Madhuri Dixit, the actress of the film Fame Game, is a fashion...
19 hours ago
A 9-year-old Brazilian boy boards a flight without a ticket and travels 2,700 kilometres alone

Nowadays, children are more tech-savvy than adults, and they understand how to...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

What A Wonderful World
1 hour ago
Woman plays the piano in Ukraine war-hit at the Lviv Train Station on ‘What A Wonderful World’

In the now-viral-video, a woman plays the piano in the Ukraine war-hit...
Nadeem Afzal Chan PPP
2 hours ago
Nadeem Afzal Chan rejoins PPP, says joining PTI was a mistake

LAHORE: Prominent politician Nadeem Afzal Chan on Sunday announced to rejoin the...
3 hours ago
PM Imran defeated negative politics of opposition on every front: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Communication Murad Saeed has said Prime Minister Imran Khan...
3 hours ago
Dutch football legend becomes Muslim

Clarence Seedorf, a Dutch professional football manager and former player, has converted...
Adsence Ad 300X600