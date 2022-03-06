Wedding dance routines are usually a lot of fun to watch. In a video that went viral on social media, a groom danced with his mother-in-law for the bride to the song “Woh Ladki Hai Kahan” from the movie “Dil Chahta Hai” to light up the stage.

The iconic ‘Woh Ladki Hai Kahan’ track was performed by Shaan and Kavita Krishnamurthy. In a black tuxedo, the groom looked elegant, while his mother-in-law looked stunning in a silver-sequined black lehenga.

In a video released on Instagram, the groom and his mother-in-law were seen walking into the stage arm-in-arm and dancing with each other.

Read the caption of the post. “The cutest dance & song choice!! So brides – for the reception, we kept the dances to include the main family and a few cousins, intertwined with speeches. This allowed for more intimate and memorable performances. At the garba/sangeet is where we had more performances. Plus, the reception has a tight schedule and we wanted the open dance floor for as long as possible. By not having too many dances, each performance and song was well thought out and enjoyable for the guests and special for us

On Instagram, the video has received over 8.1 lakh views, and the comments section has been flooded with praise for the beautiful performance.