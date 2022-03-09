Viral video: Jwala Gutta’s Mom dances to Allu Arjun’s ‘Srivalli’
Jwala Gutta, the wife of badminton player and actor Vishnu Vishal, shared a video of her mother, Yelan Gutta, dancing to Srivalli.
Telugu blockbuster Pushpa – The Rise, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, the Pushpa craze has taken all over social media. Even celebrities and athletes can’t get enough of Pushpa fever.
Read more: Hardik Pandya and his Nani groove to Pushpa’s Srivalli Song
Yelan is seen in the video hitting the hooks step of the trending song while smiling the entire time. Jwala commented on Facebook after sharing the clip. ”Pushpa madness caught my mom also.”
Here’s the link to the video:
Pushpa madness caught my mom also 🤷♀️😂😛@alluarjun 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RDWh7ez1Fp
— Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) March 8, 2022
Allu Arjun has even commented on the video, laughing and using the heart symbol.
😂😂😂❤️👍🏼
— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) March 8, 2022
Netizens responses to the post:
Reach higher than Bahubali series 🙏🏻🙏🏻 #Pushpa https://t.co/dhTQwyyulQ
— Ameer khan (@ameer_offi) March 8, 2022
This is so sweet. #Pushpa is make his own kingdom on every ones mind-world🥰🥰
King of heart, Emperor of mind 👑👑👑 @alluarjun 🥰🥰🤗🤗🤗🤗. https://t.co/MVC4MkZGi8
— Sanchita (@SanchitaBanik18) March 8, 2022
So sweet 🇮🇳🙏👍
— Cricket Indian (@Neha_kumari18) March 8, 2022
Download BOL News App for latest news