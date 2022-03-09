Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 04:37 pm
Viral video: Jwala Gutta's Mom dances to Allu Arjun's 'Srivalli'

Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 04:37 pm
Srivalli
Jwala Gutta, the wife of badminton player and actor Vishnu Vishal, shared a video of her mother, Yelan Gutta, dancing to Srivalli.

Telugu blockbuster Pushpa – The Rise, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, the Pushpa craze has taken all over social media. Even celebrities and athletes can’t get enough of Pushpa fever.

Read more: Hardik Pandya and his Nani groove to Pushpa’s Srivalli Song

Yelan is seen in the video hitting the hooks step of the trending song while smiling the entire time. Jwala commented on Facebook after sharing the clip. ”Pushpa madness caught my mom also.”

Here’s the link to the video:

Allu Arjun has even commented on the video, laughing and using the heart symbol.

Netizens responses to the post:

