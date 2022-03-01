Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 05:00 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Viral Video: Toddler says his final goodbyes to her family/friend with tears

Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 05:00 pm
Toddler
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

The internet has gone crazy over a video of a small girl and her grandfather. The video was first released in March of last year. It has, however, gone viral again.

In this viral video, Cami, a three-year-old internet sensation, has 131k followers on Instagram. Her mother, Colette Louis, manages her account and regularly posts gorgeous videos and images of her kid.

Read more: WATCH VIDEO: Toddler tells Alexa to play the song ‘Vacation’ in a cute way

Cami can be seen in the backseat of a car in the video. She may be seen soaring kissing her grandfather. As she went away, she couldn’t hold back her tears and grieved since she was going to miss him. As seen by this video, Cami and her grandfather have a particular bond.

Read the caption of the video, “When you have to leave your best friend, Grandpa (sic).”

Here’s the link to the video:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cami Louis (@camifrobabe)

On the internet, the video created a ruckus.

Read More

19 mins ago
Salman Khan secretly married to Sonakshi Sinha?

Bollywood star Salman Khan tied the knot with actress Sonakshi Sinha. News...
21 mins ago
Stranded bear's release is an example of what freedom looks like

A heartwarming video of a stranded Himalayan black bear being rescued and...
22 mins ago
Sidharth Malhotra gives DDLJ's vibes in his black leather jacket

Sidharth Malhotra's rumored connection with actress Kiara Advani has gotten a lot...
30 mins ago
Shehnaaz Gill shares her goofy side in a latest picture

Shehnaaz Gill is a well-known face in the television industry. The actress...
41 mins ago
Horoscope Today March 01, 2022: Check astrological predictions for Horoscope, ARIES, TAURUS, and GEMINI and others

Horoscope Today Feb 28: Good or bad, be prepared for all the...
1 hour ago
Kerala Lottery Result today on, 01 March 2022

Kerala Lottery Today Result Live 1.3.22, Kerala Lottery Today Result Live 1.3.22,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Alia Bhatt
51 seconds ago
When Alia Bhatt roamed around the city to promote her film ‘Gangubai’

Alia Bhatt recently stepped on an open double-decker bus in Mumbai to...
Nida Yasir trolled for making fun of Hijab on her morning show
3 mins ago
Nida Yasir trolled for making fun of Hijab on her morning show

With recent protests against the ridicule of the hijab, a clip from...
Imran Abbas
3 mins ago
Imran Abbas and Alka Yagnik enjoy a musical reunion in Dubai (VIDEO)

Imran Abbas, a Pakistani heartthrob, and Alka Yagnik, a veteran Bollywood singer, have a great friendship bond that has won hearts in Pakistan...
Milk price in Karachi
6 mins ago
Milk price in Karachi increased by Rs10/ litre to Rs 150

Milk price in Karachi has been increased by Rs10 per litre without...
Adsence Ad 300X600