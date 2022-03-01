Viral Video: Toddler says his final goodbyes to her family/friend with tears

The internet has gone crazy over a video of a small girl and her grandfather. The video was first released in March of last year. It has, however, gone viral again.

In this viral video, Cami, a three-year-old internet sensation, has 131k followers on Instagram. Her mother, Colette Louis, manages her account and regularly posts gorgeous videos and images of her kid.

Read more: WATCH VIDEO: Toddler tells Alexa to play the song ‘Vacation’ in a cute way

Cami can be seen in the backseat of a car in the video. She may be seen soaring kissing her grandfather. As she went away, she couldn’t hold back her tears and grieved since she was going to miss him. As seen by this video, Cami and her grandfather have a particular bond.

Read the caption of the video, “When you have to leave your best friend, Grandpa (sic).”

Here’s the link to the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cami Louis (@camifrobabe)

On the internet, the video created a ruckus.