Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 03:54 pm
Viral Video: Ukrainian farmer is dragging away a Russian military tank

Russian military tank
A funny video of a Ukrainian farmer purportedly dragging away a Russian military tank is providing a good distraction from the grim news of rising hostilities between the Ukrainian and Russian armies.

A tractor is seen pulling away what looks to be a Russian MTLV (multi-purpose fully amphibious auxiliary armoured tracked vehicle). A bystander can be heard giggling with others while shooting the unusual image.

British MP Johnny Mercer tweeted after seeing the footage on social media, “No expert, but the invasion doesn’t seem to be going particularly well. Ukrainian tractor steals Russian APC today.

Some believe that Ukrainian civilians, many of whom have been forced to participate in the mobilisation efforts and remain in the country, are acquiring Russian weapons and tanks.

A person commented on the post, “This war has been a logistical mess from Russia. There are several tanks just running out of fuel and soldiers completely cut off from supply lines that’s why these tanks are being captured.

