Viral Video: Ukrainian farmer is dragging away a Russian military tank

A funny video of a Ukrainian farmer purportedly dragging away a Russian military tank is providing a good distraction from the grim news of rising hostilities between the Ukrainian and Russian armies.

A tractor is seen pulling away what looks to be a Russian MTLV (multi-purpose fully amphibious auxiliary armoured tracked vehicle). A bystander can be heard giggling with others while shooting the unusual image.

British MP Johnny Mercer tweeted after seeing the footage on social media, “No expert, but the invasion doesn’t seem to be going particularly well. Ukrainian tractor steals Russian APC today.“

No expert, but the invasion doesn’t seem to be going particularly well. Ukrainian tractor steals Russian APC today 👇 pic.twitter.com/exutLiJc5v — Johnny Mercer (@JohnnyMercerUK) February 27, 2022

Read more: France says sanctions to ‘collapse’ Russian economy

Some believe that Ukrainian civilians, many of whom have been forced to participate in the mobilisation efforts and remain in the country, are acquiring Russian weapons and tanks.

A person commented on the post, “This war has been a logistical mess from Russia. There are several tanks just running out of fuel and soldiers completely cut off from supply lines – that’s why these tanks are being captured.“

You can in theory pull a plow with a MT-LB and use it for farming. Nice upgrade from the old tractor. — הלטאה של סורוס (@extrsh) February 27, 2022

These folks are not only brazen but brave. It’s called adapt and improvise, I love it. — MissKat (@MissKat80831398) February 27, 2022

this wins some kind of "most Ukrainian thing ever" award — Not Hannibal Lecter (@Humanitarian66) February 27, 2022