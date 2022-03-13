Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 03:18 pm
Watch: A bride’s shot fires after her marriage goes viral

Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 03:18 pm
marriage
When it comes to big marriage, celebratory gunfire is still very popular in the North Indian states. Despite the fact that such firings are illegal and frequently result in accidental deaths,

In one such video, a bride dressed in a crimson and magenta lehenga stands outside her wedding venue after all the wedding formalities have been completed. To honour her marriage, the bride may take a firearm and shoot three shots straight into the air.

Read more: Since the war, Chinese interest in Ukrainian mail-order brides’ has more than doubled

As she fires the gun, the bride doesn’t even flinch, giving the appearance that she has done it before.

After firing the gunshots with a wide smile on her face, the bride hands the gun over to someone else. On Instagram, the video has over 67,000 likes.

Watch the video here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Deepesh Thakur (@deepesh966)

