Watch: A child’s humorous bike parking video goes viral

In the now-viral video of a five-to six-year-old child firmly positioning his bicycle in a car parking space.

What’s intriguing is that there’s a car waiting to come to the location, but the small boy claims it and parks his bike there.

Finding a good parking spot is difficult, and once you do, you don’t want to leave it. This street smart rule appears to have been picked up by the boy in the video at a young age.

Read more: Viral Video: Toddler says his final goodbyes to her family/friend with tears

The fact that a car is waiting to arrive at the location is intriguing, as the tiny boy claims it and parks his bike there. The swagger with which the toddler walks away appears to be adored by netizens.

On Twitter, the undated video has been seen over two lakh times. A Twitter user remarked, “I love how he gleefully walks off with arms swinging,” Another user stated, “It is the way he walked away that is hilarious.”

Watch the video here:

Little boy found the best spot to park his bike.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/ow12Lg7fD0 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) March 2, 2022

Here is some netizens responses to the video:

I wish they would have shown what happened when the man got out of the car. He apparently wanted that spot. Hope he didn’t get nasty. — sphynxmom (@sphynxmom3) March 2, 2022

the way he marches off, swinging his arms like he nailed it 😂 — suki sven (@ahappything) March 2, 2022

I love how he gleefully walks off with arms swinging — (( catz stands with Ukraine 🇺🇦🌻)) (@BeeCinny2) March 2, 2022

If bike riders are allowed to use a lane of traffic, why not a whole parking space as well. — Marvin 🇺🇦 Pflaum (@Mp5z1) March 2, 2022