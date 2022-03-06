Watch: A deer runs into a clothing boutique in Virginia
When a deer burst through a window and raced wild through a clothes boutique in Virginia, security cameras were recording. while employees and customers were inside, according to Libbie Small, a relative of the proprietors of Penelope in Forest.
Small told the media, “They were scared to death obviously because they didn’t know what it was because everyone was busy.”
Small added, “We were kinda joking because we’re like, oh, she just wanted a pair of earrings and she couldn’t open the door herself.”
According to Small, the deer wander around the store for a while until three guys were able to lure it outside. She claimed the deer’s attention was drawn to a mirror in the back of the store, so the guys removed it from the wall and turned down the lights to entice the animal outside. Small reported that the damage to the establishment was minor, aside from the damaged window. No one was wounded inside the business, she said.
