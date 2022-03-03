Watch: A leopard attacks two antelopes fighting among each other

Two antelopes fight among each other when a leopard attack and take advantage of them.

The video shows two enormous antelopes fighting with their horns entwined. When they see a young leopard approaching, they try to flee, but their horns become caught. The two antelopes then flee as fast as they can away from the leopard, their horns locked together.

They attempt to untangle the horns, but the tiny leopard pursues and hunts them down. They ultimately manage to break free from each other’s grasps and flee away from the pursuing leopard.

The footage was published on Twitter by Dipanshu Kabra, an IPS officer. On Facebook, it has over 18,000 views and 1,000 likes.

