Watch: A visitor sets a new world record for poi weaving

By spinning a set of poi balls 83 times in one minute, an Idaho man set a Guinness World Record.

While on vacation in Italy, David Rush, who has broken more than 200 Guinness records to promote STEM education.

He stated intended to break the record for the most poi weaves in one minute, and his first attempt was in front of the renowned Leaning Tower of Pisa.

Rush reported that his threads became knotted after 56 seconds, ending the endeavour and that some nearby cops ordered him to relocate. At Le Cornglia in Cinco Terra, the next effort resulted in 83 poi weaves in one minute, breaking the previous record of 80.

Watch the video here: