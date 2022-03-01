Watch: Bride and groom starts fight during Varmala ritual

During the Varmala ritual, the bride and groom are seen holding a garland in front of each other in the video. Because of their hilarious and interesting content, wedding videos are all the rage on the internet these days. However, not all weddings are enjoyable. In one video, the couple does not appear to be having fun as they throw garlands at each other.

Normally, this rite is meant to be a lot of fun, but not in this video. The bride, who is standing solemnly, throws the garland around the groom’s neck, causing it to become entangled in his head. In response, the enraged groom throws the Varmala over the bride nonchalantly.

Here’s the link to the video: View this post on Instagram A post shared by memes | comedy (@ghantaa)

It’s worth noting that this is an old video that has recently resurfaced and is popular on social media. Many netizens are perplexed as to why the bride and groom are in such a rage.