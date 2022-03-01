Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 08:02 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Watch: Bride and groom starts fight during Varmala ritual

Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 08:02 pm
Varmala ritual
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

During the Varmala ritual, the bride and groom are seen holding a garland in front of each other in the video. Because of their hilarious and interesting content, wedding videos are all the rage on the internet these days. However, not all weddings are enjoyable. In one video, the couple does not appear to be having fun as they throw garlands at each other.

Normally, this rite is meant to be a lot of fun, but not in this video. The bride, who is standing solemnly, throws the garland around the groom’s neck, causing it to become entangled in his head. In response, the enraged groom throws the Varmala over the bride nonchalantly.

Read more: Watch: The bride and groom ride on horses at their wedding entry

Here’s the link to the video:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by memes | comedy (@ghantaa)

It’s worth noting that this is an old video that has recently resurfaced and is popular on social media. Many netizens are perplexed as to why the bride and groom are in such a rage.

Read More

1 hour ago
Oo Antava fame Samantha says she is a 'morning person’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gradually establishing herself as one of India’s most prominent...
1 hour ago
Russian missile strikes in Ukraine's Kharkiv, building goes up in flames

A video of a Russian missile striking an administrative building in Kharkiv...
1 hour ago
When Alia Bhatt roamed around the city to promote her film 'Gangubai'

Alia Bhatt recently stepped on an open double-decker bus in Mumbai to...
1 hour ago
Shilpa Shetty announces her next film Sukhee, see the poster

Shilpa Shetty Kundra revealed her next flick Sukhee on her Instagram page....
2 hours ago
Gangubai: Alia Bhatt delivers the tenth successful film of her career

Gangubai, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and starring Alia Bhatt, has scored...
2 hours ago
Salman Khan secretly married to Sonakshi Sinha?

Bollywood star Salman Khan tied the knot with actress Sonakshi Sinha. News...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Kate Middleton
3 mins ago
Kate Middleton and Prince William celebrate St David’s Day by petting goats on a Welsh farm

On a day trip to Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge...
‘I Am Divorced And Happy,’ Faryal Mehmood responds to separation rumors
7 mins ago
‘I Am Divorced And Happy,’ Faryal Mehmood responds to separation rumors

After months of speculation regarding Faryal Mehmood and Daniyal Raheal's divorce, the...
Avneet Kaur’s new bold photo set the internet on fire
25 mins ago
Avneet Kaur’s new bold photo set the internet on fire

Avneet Kaur is an actress, dancer, and model from India. She is...
Kareena Kapoor
26 mins ago
Kareena Kapoor begins March with style, shares BTS video

Kareena Kapoor Khan, the Bollywood star, never fails to dazzle her admirers...
Adsence Ad 300X600