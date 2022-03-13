Adsence Ads 300X250
13th Mar, 2022.
Watch: Foreigners groove on Thalapathy Vijay’s Halamithi Habibo

Halamithi Habibo
In this viral video, foreigners dance on Thalapathy Vijay’s Halamithi Habibo from Beast. Watch as Jika, a Frenchman, and Malha, a lady, dance to the hit song.

On social media, the song Arabic Kuthu, from Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde’s upcoming Tamil film Beast, has gone viral. The Arabic Kuthu lyrical video song “Halamithi Habibo” has soared in popularity, with celebrities from all walks of life swaying to its beats.

Read more: Watch: Mother and Son grooves on Thalapathy Vijay’s Arabic Kuthu

Both Jika, a Frenchman, and Malha, a lady, have now danced to popular Halamithi Habibo song, Jika and his companion danced in unison, nailing the song’s hook step. The video received over 55,000 likes and has been viewed over 4 lakh times. The user wrote in the caption, “Halamithi Habibo vibes.”

The following is a link to a viral video:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jika (@jikamanu)

