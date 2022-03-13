Watch: Foreigners groove on Thalapathy Vijay’s Halamithi Habibo

In this viral video, foreigners dance on Thalapathy Vijay’s Halamithi Habibo from Beast. Watch as Jika, a Frenchman, and Malha, a lady, dance to the hit song.

On social media, the song ‘Arabic Kuthu,‘ from Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde’s upcoming Tamil film ‘Beast,‘ has gone viral. The Arabic Kuthu lyrical video song “Halamithi Habibo” has soared in popularity, with celebrities from all walks of life swaying to its beats.

Both Jika, a Frenchman, and Malha, a lady, have now danced to popular Halamithi Habibo song, Jika and his companion danced in unison, nailing the song’s hook step. The video received over 55,000 likes and has been viewed over 4 lakh times. The user wrote in the caption, “Halamithi Habibo vibes.”

The following is a link to a viral video: