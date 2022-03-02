Watch: Groom slaps the bride during Varmala ceremony

Wedding videos are all the rage on the internet these days, but not all weddings are fun, especially when the bride and groom aren’t on the same page.

The pair appear dissatisfied in one video that has gone viral, as they fight during the Varmala ceremony.

In the video, the groom, who appears unhappy, presents the bride with chocolates, but she covers her face behind her hands. When the groom gets furious, he throws the sweets at her. In the meantime, the bride becomes upset and grabs the treats, hurling them at the groom. He becomes enraged and begins slapping the bride in front of the startled audience.

Ramsubhag Yadav posted the video on Facebook, where it has received 2.3 million views.

Here’s the link to the video: