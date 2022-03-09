Watch: Mother and Son grooves on Thalapathy Vijay’s Arabic Kuthu

On social media, the song ‘Arabic Kuthu,‘ from Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde’s upcoming Tamil film ‘Beast,‘ has gone viral. A video of a mother and son dancing to Kuthu, an Arabic song.

The #ArabicKuthuChallenge has gone viral and has become the latest dance trend among social media addicts. The two can be seen dancing to the song with coordinated actions and appropriate faces in the video. Her son is clothed in a black shirt and trousers, while she is dressed in a black saree.

Read more: Nora Fatehi’s bold dance video on Arabic song goes viral

Read the caption of the post, “#arabickuthu with my son.”

Here’s the link to the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lohitha Ravikiran (@lohi_ravi)

Lohitha Ravikiran, who has 176K Instagram followers, She enjoys dancing with her son, Kishan Samayamantry. Since the video was posted, it has received over 18,000 likes.

Jonita Gandhi and Anirudh Ravichander sang the popular Tamil song, which was written by Sivakarthikeyan and featured Jonita Gandhi and Anirudh Ravichander.