Watch: PV Sindhu Dances to the Viral Kacha Badam, her dance goes viral

The Kacha Badam craze, which is sweeping the internet and having people dance to its cheerful beats, doesn’t require an explanation. The Bengali song became one of the most popular Instagram reel songs after going viral on the internet. PV Sindhu, the world’s best badminton player, is the latest celebrity to join the trend.

PV Sindhu may be seen in a new video dancing to the popular song ‘Kacha Badam,’ clothed in a stylized traditional outfit in yellow colour.

Sindhu posted a video on the trend’s hook steps of the popular dance. Sindhu captioned the video with #kachabadam #reels #reelitfeelit #gotthemoves as well as two yellow heart emojis.



The video has had over 3 million views and 4.6 lakh likes since it became viral on March 7. The video garnered positive feedback from viewers, who commended it in the comments section.

one user stated, “Its littleee funny😅😅 but cute.”

while another user said, ”Didi aap kaun se trend me aagayi.”

A third said, “Not only a great player but also a cute dancer.”