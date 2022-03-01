Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 03:05 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Watch: See what happens when the stage collapses during Qawwali

Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 03:05 pm
Qawwali
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

An amusing video has gone viral on social media, showcasing how a group of musicians kept their cool even after their qawwali performance was interrupted by a stage collapse.

A qawwali event is taking place in this clip, and roughly 15-20 individuals can be seen sitting on the stage. The stage suddenly breaks and sinks, prompting the audience to take their seats to see what had happened. The artist scolded the audience and asked them to sit.

Read more: Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan: Here are top Qawwalis you will love

Even when the stage is broken, the artists act unconcerned and continue with their concert. Normally, in such circumstances, people feel afraid and flee, but this was not the case here!

Awanish Sharan, an IAS officer, shared a video of the funny incident on his official Twitter account. The caption reads, “An artist should not panic under any circumstances.”

Here’s the link to the video:

With over 2 lakh views and 605 shares so far, the film has gained a lot of attention. The video, unsurprisingly, has received a lot of attention.

 

Read More

19 hours ago
Is the mysterious Ukrainian fighter pilot known as the 'Ghost of Kyiv' real?

Social media has been ablaze with outlandish claims of a pilot known...
20 hours ago
A bride refuses to marry her groom on the wedding day because he is bald

On the wedding day, a bride refused to marry her groom, a...
20 hours ago
Horoscope Today Feb 28, 2022: Check astrological predictions for Horoscope, ARIES, TAURUS, and GEMINI and others

Horoscope Today Feb 28: Good or bad, be prepared for all the...
21 hours ago
Netizens found Aamir Liaquat Hussain's doppelgänger 

The internet has discovered the doppelgänger of Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain, which...
21 hours ago
Kerala Lottery Result today on, 28 feb 2022

The Kerala State Lottery winner has been announced. The participants can check...
21 hours ago
Who is the Ghost of Kyiv ? The story of a mysterious Ukrainian pilot who shot down six Russian jets has gone viral.

Ghost of Kyiv : While Russia continues to wage war on Ukraine,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

16 mins ago
Shakira opens up about the reason she and Gerard Piqué fights most of the time

"Don't Wait Up," Shakira's current hit, is all too true for her...
china
16 mins ago
China backpedals on climate promises as economy slows

BEIJING: When China’s President Xi Jinping issued his traditional Lunar New Year...
flock abroad
30 mins ago
Disillusioned and ‘betrayed’, Brazilians flock abroad

SAO PAULO: Brazil’s vibrant mix of business, beaches and carnival has long...
France
42 mins ago
France says sanctions to ‘collapse’ Russian economy

PARIS: France said on Tuesday that Western sanctions against Moscow over its...
Adsence Ad 300X600