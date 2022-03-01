Watch: See what happens when the stage collapses during Qawwali

An amusing video has gone viral on social media, showcasing how a group of musicians kept their cool even after their qawwali performance was interrupted by a stage collapse.

A qawwali event is taking place in this clip, and roughly 15-20 individuals can be seen sitting on the stage. The stage suddenly breaks and sinks, prompting the audience to take their seats to see what had happened. The artist scolded the audience and asked them to sit.

Even when the stage is broken, the artists act unconcerned and continue with their concert. Normally, in such circumstances, people feel afraid and flee, but this was not the case here!

Awanish Sharan, an IAS officer, shared a video of the funny incident on his official Twitter account. The caption reads, “An artist should not panic under any circumstances.”

With over 2 lakh views and 605 shares so far, the film has gained a lot of attention. The video, unsurprisingly, has received a lot of attention.

I guess a good artist is known how to handle n maintain a circumstance in front of the public. — Lokesh Anant (@lokesh_anant10) February 28, 2022