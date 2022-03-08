Watch the collapsed of the unfinished building

After several delays, a partially built building that had stood abandoned in a Florida city’s downtown for 15 years was demolished.

When it remained a part of the landscape for 15 years, the Berkman Plaza II structure, which was not completed until development was suspended in 2007, became known as downtown Jackson’s “eyesore.”

The demolition of the structure has been dogged by delays, according to Jacksonville officials, with one date, Jan. 8, already cancelled this year. At 10 a.m. Sunday, the structure was ultimately brought down by an implosion.

After the demolition, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said, “Finally! I’ve been working on this since my first year in office and it’s been hurdle after hurdle after hurdle. But it’s done and now we can move on.”

Watch the video here: