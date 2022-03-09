Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 05:07 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Watch: The groom sobs as the bride dances for him

Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 05:07 pm
bride groom
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

In the viral clip, the bride surprises the groom by dedicating a dance performance to him when he arrives at the wedding location with his baarat.

A video of one such emotional moment was filmed, and it’s likely to make your eyes water as well. The groom is seen sobbing in the video as his bride dedicates a dancing performance to him.

The bride, dressed in a pink lehenga, was seen dancing to the song “Mere Haath Mein Hai Jo Mehndi.” As the bride danced to the music, the husband began to cry as the wonderful lyrics touched him. At the end of the video, she tenderly wipes his tears, which is the most emotional part.

Read more: Viral Video: Groom and his mother-in-law surprise the bride on the reception day

The caption of the video shared by the bridal lehenga designn Instagram account read, “Happiness of marrying the love of your life.”

Here’s the link to the video:

On social media, the couple’s incredibly sweet reaction has gone viral. The video has received over 39,000 likes and has made viewers fawn over the couple’s beautiful friendship. Some said they were lucky to have each other, while others said the couple’s sweet reaction showed how happy they were to marry each other.

Read More

8 hours ago
Pasoori Craze: Ali Sethi's hit number ranks no 3 on Spotify's Global 50 Chart

Coke Studio’s latest hit number Pasoori featuring singers Ali Sethi and Shae Gill...
17 hours ago
Nerdle answer today 9 March 2022

Wednesday, March 9th, 2022, Nerdle Answer #49 Greetings, nerds! What do you...
17 hours ago
Model Manal Saleem opens up about her worst working experience with Sana Javed

Pakistani model Manal Saleem has refused to work with actresses and celebrities...
17 hours ago
A man beats his wife after she asks him to return her phone

According to the Times of India, a man allegedly beat his wife...
17 hours ago
Garena free Fire Redeem Codes 9 March 2022

Free Fire Redeem Code Today, 9 March 2022, Get Garena Free Fire...
17 hours ago
Mathira is proud of her stretch marks!

Mathira, known for her outspoken and bold personality, recently opened up about...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

6 seconds ago
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan talks about minor details in the movie Turning Red that she loves

Turning Red, the latest film from Disney and Pixar, tells the wonderful...
philippines
1 min ago
Philippines logs 580 new COVID-19 cases

MANILA - The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 580 new COVID-19...
nisar khuhro vawda senator
5 mins ago
PPP’s Nisar Khuhro elected as Senator on Vawda’s vacant seat

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Nisar Ahmed Khuhro has been elected...
economic war
10 mins ago
Russia issues a list of ‘unfriendly countries’

Canada is one of several nations and territories on Russia's list of...
Adsence Ad 300X600