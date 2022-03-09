Watch: The groom sobs as the bride dances for him

In the viral clip, the bride surprises the groom by dedicating a dance performance to him when he arrives at the wedding location with his baarat.

A video of one such emotional moment was filmed, and it’s likely to make your eyes water as well. The groom is seen sobbing in the video as his bride dedicates a dancing performance to him.

The bride, dressed in a pink lehenga, was seen dancing to the song “Mere Haath Mein Hai Jo Mehndi.” As the bride danced to the music, the husband began to cry as the wonderful lyrics touched him. At the end of the video, she tenderly wipes his tears, which is the most emotional part.

Read more: Viral Video: Groom and his mother-in-law surprise the bride on the reception day

The caption of the video shared by the bridal lehenga designn Instagram account read, “Happiness of marrying the love of your life.”

Here’s the link to the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bridal lehenga (@bridal_lehenga_designn)

On social media, the couple’s incredibly sweet reaction has gone viral. The video has received over 39,000 likes and has made viewers fawn over the couple’s beautiful friendship. Some said they were lucky to have each other, while others said the couple’s sweet reaction showed how happy they were to marry each other.