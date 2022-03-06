Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 06:34 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Watch: The Power of Unity UP people push a train’s section due to fire broke out

Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 06:34 pm
fire
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Most people would leave if they witnessed a fire, but a group of people in Uttar Pradesh decided to do the exact opposite. Passengers assisted in pulling the rest of the train away from the flames when a fire broke out in one of the railway coaches. The encounter, which was caught on camera, is currently trending on the internet.

The incident occurred near Meerut’s Daurala railway station, and the train’s engine was rapidly engulfed in flames. According to PTI, a fire broke out in two sections of a passenger train travelling from Saharanpur to Delhi.

Meerut City Railway Station Superintendent R P Sharma told the media, “The train reached the Daurala station at 7.10 am and two coaches had caught fire by that time.”

Read more: WATCH VIDEO: In Gujarat, a train guard’s quick emergency brake saves a passenger’s life

The train station employees quickly disconnected the coaches from the engine with the assistance of passengers, preventing a severe accident.

Hundreds of people were seen pushing the train along the platform as onlookers celebrated and filmed the rare event.

Here is the link to the video:

The rare incident has elicited numerous positive responses from netizens:

 

Read More

1 hour ago
Nagaland Lottery result on, 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Winner List on, 6 March 2022

Nagaland Lottery result held today on 6 March 2022. Today 1 PM,...
2 hours ago
Viral Video: Groom and his mother-in-law surprise the bride on the reception day

Wedding dance routines are usually a lot of fun to watch. In...
4 hours ago
Woman plays the piano in Ukraine war-hit at the Lviv Train Station on 'What A Wonderful World'

In the now-viral-video, a woman plays the piano in the Ukraine war-hit...
18 hours ago
Will Prince Harry and Prince William finally put their feud behind them?

Although Prince William and Prince Harry appear to have put their feud...
18 hours ago
Wordle Answer Today 6th March #260 | Daily Word Puzzle Solutions

Here is the Wordle word 260 that was released today, 6th March,...
19 hours ago
Carolina Lekker Playboy model charges women $2,000 to 'honeytrap' their boyfriends.

Would you hire a Playboy model to "honeytrap" your husband? Carolina Lekker...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Prince William
2 mins ago
Prince William and Prince George are ‘proper pals’ as their father prepares his son to be King

Prince William is said to be keeping his eldest son, Prince George,...
Julia Fox
6 mins ago
Julia Fox reveals’real bits’ about her relationship with Kanye West: ‘Some of it was true.’

Julia Fox recently sat down for a heart-to-heart and discussed some of...
UK military head
6 mins ago
‘Unlawful’ for Britons to fight in Ukraine: UK military head

LONDON - The head of the UK armed forces Admiral Tony Radkin...
7 mins ago
Horoscope Today March 06, 2022: Check astrological predictions for Horoscope, ARIES, TAURUS, and GEMINI and others

Horoscope Today March 06: Good or bad, be prepared for all the...
Adsence Ad 300X600