Most people would leave if they witnessed a fire, but a group of people in Uttar Pradesh decided to do the exact opposite. Passengers assisted in pulling the rest of the train away from the flames when a fire broke out in one of the railway coaches. The encounter, which was caught on camera, is currently trending on the internet.

The incident occurred near Meerut’s Daurala railway station, and the train’s engine was rapidly engulfed in flames. According to PTI, a fire broke out in two sections of a passenger train travelling from Saharanpur to Delhi.

Meerut City Railway Station Superintendent R P Sharma told the media, “The train reached the Daurala station at 7.10 am and two coaches had caught fire by that time.”

Read more: WATCH VIDEO: In Gujarat, a train guard’s quick emergency brake saves a passenger’s life

The train station employees quickly disconnected the coaches from the engine with the assistance of passengers, preventing a severe accident.

Hundreds of people were seen pushing the train along the platform as onlookers celebrated and filmed the rare event.

Here is the link to the video:

Only in UP- after fire broke out in a train compartment, locals helped push the train in Meerut's Daurala. pic.twitter.com/fBSexNjzCe — Amil Bhatnagar (@AmilwithanL) March 5, 2022

The rare incident has elicited numerous positive responses from netizens:

👍👍👍👍 this how you contribute towards your own infra. Good work. — Dr Chava (@RightArmOffSpin) March 5, 2022

2,3,4 wheelers, bus dekhli, ab ye train bhi dekh li, bass ab plane dekhna baki rah gaya..jor laga ke haisha😀 — V!vek gujar (@vgvgin) March 5, 2022

Real Bahubali in real life.

Unity is Strength. 🙏🙏🙏 — AB 🇮🇳 (@AB_Mayrastra) March 5, 2022

UNITY is strength ,

Best this is no one panic — Mayank Gupta 🇮🇳 (@MG_gupta14) March 5, 2022

Yes humans can do anything — Ankit kumar 🇮🇳❤ (@me_ankit_) March 5, 2022

This type of community cooperation videos usually comes from Japan. Delighted and proud to see our people gathered togather for a common goal! Kudos to the leader who brought them all togather. Jai Hind! — Rakesh Kumar Sahoo (@rakeshxp2007) March 5, 2022

👏👏 to Passengers , is there not there any spare Loco to Pull remaining fire unaffected coaches. — Kiran किरण 🇮🇳🇮🇳💙 (@KaeKiran) March 5, 2022