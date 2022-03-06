Watch Video: A cat lover bathing a cute little kitten looks adorable

The cute little kitten gets submerged in a dish of soapy water and given a wonderful bubble wash in the now-viral video.

Some little moments may be found all throughout the world during a time when the coronavirus outbreak had an influence on our lives and we were all scared and unhappy that’s why there are some lovely videos on social media that allow us to smile.

This video will make you squeal with glee if you adore cats. A woman gave a lovely little kitty a wash in a video posted on Instagram.

Read the caption of the post, “Bath time for Sorbet, another one of our ice cream kittens ❤️🍦. She’s currently being socialized and treated for a little kitten rash, and will be available for adoption very soon to a home with another young active cat or with one of her siblings!.”

Watch the viral video here:

Netizens lovely reacts to the post: