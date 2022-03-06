Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 05:51 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Watch Video: A cat lover bathing a cute little kitten looks adorable

Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 05:51 pm
cute little kitten
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

The cute little kitten gets submerged in a dish of soapy water and given a wonderful bubble wash in the now-viral video.

Some little moments may be found all throughout the world during a time when the coronavirus outbreak had an influence on our lives and we were all scared and unhappy that’s why there are some lovely videos on social media that allow us to smile.

Read more: Netizens in Tears: Dogs dig a hole with their mouths to bury a friend

This video will make you squeal with glee if you adore cats. A woman gave a lovely little kitty a wash in a video posted on Instagram.

Read the caption of the post, “Bath time for Sorbet, another one of our ice cream kittens ❤️🍦. She’s currently being socialized and treated for a little kitten rash, and will be available for adoption very soon to a home with another young active cat or with one of her siblings!.”

Watch the viral video here:

Netizens lovely reacts to the post:

Read More

1 hour ago
Kerala Lottery Result today on, 06 March 2022

Kerala Lottery Today Result Live 06.03.22, Kerala Lottery Today Result Live 06.03.22,...
2 hours ago
Nagaland Lottery result on, 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Winner List on, 6 March 2022

Nagaland Lottery result held today on 6 March 2022. Today 1 PM,...
3 hours ago
Viral Video: Groom and his mother-in-law surprise the bride on the reception day

Wedding dance routines are usually a lot of fun to watch. In...
4 hours ago
Woman plays the piano in Ukraine war-hit at the Lviv Train Station on 'What A Wonderful World'

In the now-viral-video, a woman plays the piano in the Ukraine war-hit...
19 hours ago
Will Prince Harry and Prince William finally put their feud behind them?

Although Prince William and Prince Harry appear to have put their feud...
19 hours ago
Wordle Answer Today 6th March #260 | Daily Word Puzzle Solutions

Here is the Wordle word 260 that was released today, 6th March,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Ukraine
5 mins ago
Ukraine starts evacuating civilians from Mariupol

KIEV - Ukraine on Sunday started evacuating civilians from Mariupol, a port...
Sonya Hussyn exudes glam in glitzy mauve bridal attire
6 mins ago
Sonya Hussyn exudes glam in glitzy mauve bridal attire

Sonya Hussyn is a well-known Pakistani model and actress. The stunning diva...
Janhvi Kapoor
7 mins ago
Arjun Kapoor wishes Janhvi Kapoor as she turns 25, ‘I know I wasn’t around’

Janhvi Kapoor turns 25 today, and the actress has been bombarded with...
Hania Aamir scatters vibrant colors in her latest photoshoot
12 mins ago
Hania Aamir scatters vibrant colors in her latest photoshoot

Hania Aamir is a stunning Pakistani actress and model who has appeared...
Adsence Ad 300X600