Watch Video: A little girl amazingly dances on Kacha Badam

The Bengali Kacha Badam song became one of the most popular Instagram reel songs after going viral on the internet. A young kid has suddenly enthralled everyone’s attention with her fantastic dancing to the melody.

In the viral clip, a girl can be seen dancing to the viral Bengali song, grasping the dance with coordinated movements and suitable expressions. The girl is entirely focused on her performance, despite the fact that she is surrounded by others. People witnessing her enchanting dance clap and cheer for her as she perfects the hook step. Many netizens also record her on their cellphones.

Ghantaa, an Instagram account that frequently promotes trendy memes and viral videos, shared the video. reads the caption of the post, “Roklo sahib.”

With over 2.6 lakh likes and a slew of positive comments, the video has gone viral. Others flooded the comments section with heart emojis and praise, revealing that the talented girl is from Nepal.

One user joked, “She is giving better expressions than Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif combined.” Another user commented, “so cute ye to sabse best tha.” And another one wrote, “Better than the famous one.”