Watch Video: Artist begin to dance on Srivalli in the middle of the play

In the middle of the play suddenly starts the Srivalli song and the artist starts grooving to its beats, making all the audience and co-actors laugh.

Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, has managed to amaze everyone with its lively lines and engaging melodies. People are producing dance reels based on the film’s upbeat songs or lip-syncing to Allu Arjun’s dialogues, and the Pushpa fever has fully taken over social media. A humorous clip has now captured the Pushpa fever, and this will be guaranteed to make you giggle.

Yakshagana artists are dressed up and conducting a stage performance. For the uninitiated, Yakshagana is a traditional form of theatre that is mostly performed in Karnataka and parts of Kerala.

The video was posted on the Instagram account bhutni_ke_memes after it was first posted on the thugs_of_editing with the caption, “Yakshagana Artist performing to the tune of trending song Srivalli.”

With thousands of views and countless comments. People were enthralled by the video and flooded the comments area with laughter emojis.