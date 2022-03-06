World Record: A freediver walks 351 feet underwater

By travelling more than 350 feet underwater on a single breath, a Croatian freediver achieved a new Guinness World Record.

According to Guinness World Records, Vitomir Maricic set the record for the longest underwater walk with one breath when he travelled 351 feet, 5 inch at the bottom of a pool.

Maricic said he didn’t require much training for the record because he was already a competent freediver and a master of dynamic apnea, or holding one’s breath while moving.

Maricic told Guinness, “As a professional freediver I don’t really need to prepare that much for any breath hold record.”

He added, “I can do much more but this was a live event so I wanted to be careful and precise.”

He added that he plans to set more world records involving breath, including breaking his own underwater walking record.

