World Record: A freediver walks 351 feet underwater
By travelling more than 350 feet underwater on a single breath, a Croatian freediver achieved a new Guinness World Record.
According to Guinness World Records, Vitomir Maricic set the record for the longest underwater walk with one breath when he travelled 351 feet, 5 inch at the bottom of a pool.
Maricic said he didn’t require much training for the record because he was already a competent freediver and a master of dynamic apnea, or holding one’s breath while moving.
Maricic told Guinness, “As a professional freediver I don’t really need to prepare that much for any breath hold record.”
He added, “I can do much more but this was a live event so I wanted to be careful and precise.”
He added that he plans to set more world records involving breath, including breaking his own underwater walking record.
