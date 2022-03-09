World Record: A guinea pig from North Carolina performs antics

A woman from North Carolina claims her pet guinea pig achieved an unofficial Guinness World Record by executing over 14 feats in one minute. Coco, Gwen Ford’s guinea pig, reportedly attempted to break the world record for the most tricks performed by a guinea pig in one minute.

Guinness authorities reminded Ford that there is currently no record holder in the category, thus the organisation set a minimum objective of 14 tricks to break it.

Coco has nine competition championships and roughly 70 tricks under his belt, who got him from a shelter four years ago. She stated in a Facebook post that she sought the record because of Coco’s age. Watch the video here:

Ford stated, “He’ll likely retire from tricks now as he’s been gradually losing interest over the last 4 months,”

She added, “I was really hoping he could fulfill this last accomplishment before he completely quit and he did!”