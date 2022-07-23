100 million-year-old Dinosaur footprints found in China restaurant

Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • The prints were made by two brontosauruses, which are a type of huge, four-legged sauropod dinosaur.
  • During the Cretaceous period, dinosaurs lived all over the world.
  • They are some of the biggest animals that ever lived on land.
Ou Hongtao went to a restaurant in Leshan, which is in the province of Sichuan in China. There, he saw dinosaur footprints looks strange on the floor.

He saw “special dents” on the ground in the restaurant’s yard that looked a lot like dinosaur footprints to him. Soon after, a team led by Dr Lida Xing, a palaeontologist and associate professor at the China University of Geosciences, confirmed what he had thought.

Reports say that the team used a 3D printer to figure out that the prints were made by two brontosauruses, which are a type of huge, four-legged sauropod dinosaur. During the Cretaceous period, which lasted from about 145 million years ago to 66 million years ago, they roamed the Earth. This was a time when dinosaurs lived all over the world.

Check out the popular photos here:

These dinosaurs, which had thick legs and very long necks, are thought to have been some of the biggest animals that ever lived on land. They were 122 feet long and weighed about 70 tonnes. They were as long as three buses and as heavy as ten African elephants.

Also Read

Over a thousand dinosaur footprints discovered in small Chilean town
Over a thousand dinosaur footprints discovered in small Chilean town

The small hamlet of Huatacondo in northern Chile now boasts the country's...

