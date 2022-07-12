12 years old Saudi Arabian author becomes youngest publisher

A Saudi Arabian author became the world’s youngest person to publish a book series.

Ritaj Hussain Alhazmi had her title confirmed by Guinness World Records.

Her novels were written in English, and she said that she has been writing short stories since she was a child.

Advertisement

At the age of 12, a Saudi Arabian author became the world’s youngest person to publish a book series. This made her a Guinness World Record holder (female).

Ritaj Hussain Alhazmi, who is now 13 years old, had her title confirmed by Guinness World Records when she was 12 years and 295 days old.

Treasure of the Lost Sea, Alhazmi’s first book, came out in 2019, and Portal of the Hidden World, the second book in the series, came out the same year. Beyond the Future World, the third book in the series came out in 2020. The fourth book in the series, The Passage to the Unknown, is being written right now.

Alhazmi’s novels were written in English, and she said that she has been writing short stories since she was a child.

As she said, “I started writing at the age of six while I was accompanied by my family to study abroad.”

The young author said she wanted to write a book for young readers that would fill a need.

Advertisement

She told the media source, “I write for my fellow children’s community. I realized there aren’t many novels for this age group, so I decided to create a few of my own.”

Also Read Rashid Naseem continues shining at Guinness World Records Rashid Naseem, a Pakistani martial artist, has broken two additional Guinness World...