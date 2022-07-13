200-pound turtle rescued by firefighter team in Florida

Brevard County Fire Rescues along with rescued turtle at Satellite Beach – Facebook

A 200-pound turtle was rescued by firefighters.

A crew member reported the case.

The turtle was sent back to the sea.

Upon discovering a 200-pound turtle trapped under a boardwalk in Florida, firefighters rushed to its aid.

Station 64’s crew was dispatched when a member of the public reported a turtle trapped under the boardwalk in Satellite Beach, according to Brevard County Fire Rescues.

Firefighters claimed the two hundred pound turtle was facing a small opening and required just to be pushed and guided in the right direction.

Firefighters reported that a turtle rescue group assisted get the animal back into the sea.

A picture of the released turtle and its rescuers was uploaded to the Satellite Beach Facebook page.

