200-pound turtle rescued by firefighter team in Florida

Upon discovering a 200-pound turtle trapped under a boardwalk in Florida, firefighters rushed to its aid.
Station 64’s crew was dispatched when a member of the public reported a turtle trapped under the boardwalk in Satellite Beach, according to Brevard County Fire Rescues.
Firefighters claimed the two hundred pound turtle was facing a small opening and required just to be pushed and guided in the right direction.
Firefighters reported that a turtle rescue group assisted get the animal back into the sea.
A picture of the released turtle and its rescuers was uploaded to the Satellite Beach Facebook page.
