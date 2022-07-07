Man Murdered Wife Because She Wanted Eid Clothes For Their Children

Another violent crime against a woman occurred when a man killed his wife because she wanted clothes for their children to wear on Eid-ul-Adha.

Another violent crime against a woman occurred when a man killed his wife because she wanted clothes for their children to wear on Eid-ul-Adha.

According to news, a man named Pervaiz allegedly murdered his wife because she requested clothes for their children to wear on Eid. The victim requested that her husband purchase clothing for their children.

The incident occurred in Hafizabad. When the police arrived at the crime scene, they took the victim’s body into custody. Her body has been sent for an autopsy. The police are looking into the situation.

Meanwhile, the victim’s father claims that Pervaiz, his son-in-law, murdered his daughter with the assistance of his brother. That is, the man murdered his wife with the help of another person.

This is not the most heinous instance of violence against women in recent memory.

In June of this year, a man murdered his daughter-in-law because she wanted to return to Australia with her children. Sajida Tasneem, a 32-year-old Australian woman, was allegedly hacked to death in Pakistan by her axe-wielding father-in-law.

The civil engineer desired to return to Perth with her three children. As a result of her refusal, her father-in-law murdered her. The incident occurred in Sargodha, Punjab.