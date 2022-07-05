86-year-old flight attendant named as world’s longest-serving

Guinness World Records says that Bette Nash is the world’s longest-serving flight attendant.

Guinness World Records says that a flight attendant from Boston who has been working for the past 65 years is the world’s longest-serving flight attendant.

Guinness World Records says that Bette Nash, who is now 86 years old, started working as a flight attendant for Eastern Airlines in 1957. She still does the same job for American Airlines, and she has never taken a break from it.

Nash says that she has worked on the New York-Boston-Washington shuttle for most of her career because it lets her go home at night to care for her disabled son.

Guinness World Records says that Nash is also the oldest flight attendant in the world who is still working.

In 2017, when she was celebrating her 60th anniversary with the organisation, Nash said that the job has changed a lot since it was first created.

As she told the media, “You needed to be of a specific height, and you needed to weigh a particular amount. It used to be even worse than this. When you gained some weight, you were required to continue checking your weight, and if you continued to be overweight after that, they would remove you from their payroll.”

