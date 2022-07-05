A fan creates an image of cricket player Dinesh Karthik using Rubik’s cubes

A fan created a Rubik’s Cube depiction of cricketer Dinesh Karthik in honor of his maiden game leading the Indian men’s cricket team.

The enormous portrait’s construction was chronicled in a film by Prithveesh K Bhat, a well-known speedcuber and mosaic artist. Several workers can be seen constructing cubes on the floor in the time-lapse footage before Dinesh Karthik’s face appears.

Bhat stated that 600 Rubik Cubes were used to create the mosaic picture while tweeting the video. His message received thousands of likes and over 80,000 views before going viral.

Very nice work prithvi . Highly impressive 🙂👍❤️ https://t.co/D6GxnlyEJA Advertisement — DK (@DineshKarthik) July 4, 2022

Unreal. Simply superb. Great form of Art. Keep it going. — Abhishek Jain (@abhishek181283) July 5, 2022

Great work Prithvi! — Kanwal Gupta (@KanwalGupta3) July 4, 2022

Incredible work Prithveesh. Shows you’re one of the biggest admirers of our beloved Dinesh Karthik Anna. You created this artwork just because he was captaining in a couple of practice matches shows you’re a very good human being. 👌 https://t.co/BiG9uvx5yv Advertisement — Abhishek Ojha (@vicharabhio) July 4, 2022

A Twitter user praised the creativity used to create the portrait and said, “Unreal. simply fantastic wonderful sort of art. Persist in it.

Prithveesh’s art is wonderful, a different Twitter user commented. demonstrates that you are one of Dinesh Karthik Anna’s top fans. You are a really excellent person if you made this piece of art merely because he was captain in a few practise games.

Also praising the artwork, Dinesh Karthik remarked, “Very excellent work prithvi. Highly outstanding,” I tweeted as I reposted the video.

Last Friday in Derby, Dinesh Karthik captained Team India in a warm-up game against England. India won the game by seven wickets while he served as captain. Karthik had his first chance to serve as team captain in this situation.

The 37-year-old cricketer tweeted, “Have been around for many years but this was the first time I led the team in blue,” thanking his supporters for their support after the game. Even though it was just a practice match, it still felt meaningful and honorable.

Many thanks to everyone for your support and well wishes over the years. I’m honored to be a member of this team.

