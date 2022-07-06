Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
A goat or GOAT?

A goat or GOAT?

Articles
Advertisement
A goat or GOAT?

A goat or GOAT?

Advertisement
  • In Pakistan, a young goat with unusually long ears has gained considerable notoriety in the media.
  • It becomes popular after its owner claimed it set a world record.
  • Although, the Guinness World Records website does not currently list a category for “longest-eared goat,” breeder Mohammad Hasan Narejo claims he has contacted the organization to inquire about if his animal may be recognized as the GOAT.
Advertisement

In Pakistan, a young goat with unusually long ears has gained considerable notoriety in the media after its owner claimed it set a world record.

Simba, who was born in Karachi last month with unusually big ears that have now gotten even longer to reach 54 centimeters, is now leading a lavish life there (21 inches).

Despite the fact that the Guinness World Records website does not currently list a category for “longest-eared goat,” breeder Mohammad Hasan Narejo claims he has contacted the organization to inquire about if his animal may be recognized as the Greatest Of All Time.

Also Read

Students call math teacher GOAT, her cute response went viral
Students call math teacher GOAT, her cute response went viral

An eighth-grade math teacher became confused when her students called her a...

A proud Narejo claims, “Within 10 to 12 days of his birth, he was already appearing in all the national and international media — and winning a beauty contest.”

Even a well-known personality could need 25 to 30 years to reach this degree of renown, but it only took him 30 days.

Narejo needs to fold Simba’s long ears over his back to prevent the young bleater from standing on them because they are so long.

Advertisement

He has also created a harness that Simba may wear over his neck to carry the heavy lugholes.

Narejo has turned to prayer and tradition in an effort to ward off any unkindness since she is concerned of the attention Simba has drawn, notably from competitor breeders.

We blow on him to throw out the evil eye and recite lines from the Koran, Narejo said.

We have wrapped a black thread with Koranic passages around him as per a long-standing custom we acquired from our elders.

Advertisement

To enhance Pakistan’s reputation as a leading producer of goats, Narejo intends to grow Simba as a stud.

He stated, “Simba’s Pakistan name must travel the entire world.

Also Read

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Little boy singing video goes viral, public says, 'Need this much confidence in life' 
Little boy singing video goes viral, public says, 'Need this much confidence in life' 
This Hotdogs making video will blow your mind; watch
This Hotdogs making video will blow your mind; watch
Viral Video: Man sings male version of Qala's Ghodey Pe Sawaar
Viral Video: Man sings male version of Qala's Ghodey Pe Sawaar
Ladakh video of two women dancing to Qala's Ghodey Pe Sawaar
Ladakh video of two women dancing to Qala's Ghodey Pe Sawaar
Pilot daughter touching father's feet before flying warms the heart
Pilot daughter touching father's feet before flying warms the heart
Model train plays 2,840 notes of classical music to set Record
Model train plays 2,840 notes of classical music to set Record
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story