A goat or GOAT?

In Pakistan, a young goat with unusually long ears has gained considerable notoriety in the media.

It becomes popular after its owner claimed it set a world record.

Although, the Guinness World Records website does not currently list a category for “longest-eared goat,” breeder Mohammad Hasan Narejo claims he has contacted the organization to inquire about if his animal may be recognized as the GOAT.

Advertisement

In Pakistan, a young goat with unusually long ears has gained considerable notoriety in the media after its owner claimed it set a world record.

Simba, who was born in Karachi last month with unusually big ears that have now gotten even longer to reach 54 centimeters, is now leading a lavish life there (21 inches).

Despite the fact that the Guinness World Records website does not currently list a category for “longest-eared goat,” breeder Mohammad Hasan Narejo claims he has contacted the organization to inquire about if his animal may be recognized as the Greatest Of All Time.

Also Read Students call math teacher GOAT, her cute response went viral An eighth-grade math teacher became confused when her students called her a...

Baby goat “Simba” in Karachi, Pakistan has made a world record with its ears as long as 48 centimeters, very much longer than the normal size of ears.https://t.co/YM9lJZDNtw Advertisement 📹: Yousuf Khan pic.twitter.com/z6kZnrbpwl — Anadolu Images (@anadoluimages) June 17, 2022

A proud Narejo claims, “Within 10 to 12 days of his birth, he was already appearing in all the national and international media — and winning a beauty contest.”

Even a well-known personality could need 25 to 30 years to reach this degree of renown, but it only took him 30 days.

Narejo needs to fold Simba’s long ears over his back to prevent the young bleater from standing on them because they are so long.

Advertisement

He has also created a harness that Simba may wear over his neck to carry the heavy lugholes.

Narejo has turned to prayer and tradition in an effort to ward off any unkindness since she is concerned of the attention Simba has drawn, notably from competitor breeders.

We blow on him to throw out the evil eye and recite lines from the Koran, Narejo said.

We have wrapped a black thread with Koranic passages around him as per a long-standing custom we acquired from our elders.

Advertisement

To enhance Pakistan’s reputation as a leading producer of goats, Narejo intends to grow Simba as a stud.

He stated, “Simba’s Pakistan name must travel the entire world.

Also Read