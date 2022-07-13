A man writes a heartfelt letter of gratitude to the hairdresser for giving his dying wife her final haircut

An elderly client penned a note of thanks to the hairdresser.

She gave his wife a haircut while making her feel at home.

We have one such story that will undoubtedly touch your heart that is available on the internet, which is a haven for stuff that may instantly move and make you emotional. An elderly client then penned a note of thanks to the hairdresser who’d given his wife a haircut while making her feel at home.

Truth be told, the client’s wife had dementia and had passed away a few months before to the haircut. The letter will undoubtedly move you to tears and has undoubtedly become popular online.

The unnamed client attempted to express gratitude to Sara, the hairdresser, through the letter for making his wife feel comfortable while having a haircut.

The haircut was perhaps one of her final and most memorable experiences before she passed away from dementia. By forcing her to sit next to her husband in the salon,

Sara helped the woman feel at ease. In order for her husband to watch the woman’s reaction while being pampered, Sara even twisted the woman’s chair.

The woman tragically passed away in March. She felt wonderfully beautiful after the haircut, though, and her husband was overjoyed.

“Now that I think about it, it was probably one of many haircuts you provided that day. but one that restored a woman’s sense of who she was and her unique beauty.

I hope you never lose sight of the importance of your line of work. Things like that are simple to take for granted, the man wrote in the letter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by India Today (@indiatoday)

After being posted online, the message undoubtedly went viral. Netizens were visibly moved by it and responded in the comments area.

This demonstrates how even seemingly insignificant actions may have a significant impact on someone’s life, a user said.

How considerate is that, remarked another user.

