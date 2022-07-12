Advertisement
A Nagaland minister thanks the internet by using the Govinda meme

Articles
  • Temjen Imna Along, the minister for Nagaland, is the politician who is now making news for his sense of humor and astute remarks.
  • He is a typical politician, but the only thing that makes him stand out is his bizarre sense of humor.
  • Along took to Twitter to express his gratitude to the netizens who showered him with so much love online after garnering a lot of attention.
Temjen Imna Along, the minister for Nagaland, is the politician who is now making news for his sense of humor and astute remarks. He is a typical politician, but the only thing that makes him stand out is his bizarre sense of humor.

Along took to Twitter to express his gratitude to the netizens who showered him with so much love online after garnering a lot of attention for his comment about having “tiny eyes” and his pretty eccentric tweets.

The Nagaland minister promised that he would post a video soon in response to public demand.

Itni Khushi, Temjen Imna Along penned alongside a Govinda GIF. I am deeply touched by the love and encouragement I have gotten from folks all throughout the nation.

I appreciate the affection you have all shown me. I’ll attempt to publish another video soon for those who have asked for it as well. Grateful.”

Temjen Imna made news after a video of him laughing during a public address about the advantages of having “little eyes” went popular on social media. Himanta Biswa Sarma, the chief minister of Assam, also posted the video.

His tweets kept internet users amused after this video went viral. It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to suggest that this politician gained a lot of online support.

End of Article
