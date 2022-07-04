A “passionate” fruit vendor’s video goes viral

A video of a man using amusing hand motions while selling fruits goes viral.

The fruit vendor is seen ranting and making silly faces in the video.

A reddit user states, “If my Fruit dealer ain’t as crazy about fruits then I don’t want it.”

Advertisement

On the internet, a video of a man using amusing hand motions while selling fruits has gone viral. The fruit vendor is seen ranting and making silly faces in the video, which was posted on Reddit.

While posting the video to the r/funny subreddit, Reddit user Crowcin wrote, “If my Fruit dealer ain’t as crazy about fruits then I don’t want it.”

More than 65,000 people have voted for it since it was released on Sunday.

The man may be seen in the video slicing watermelons and papayas. After inspecting the fruits’ interiors, he exclaims with amusement, claiming that they are ripe (“Kitna laal hai”) to draw customers.

Advertisement

Also Read Cat Plays Fruit Ninja on Tablet, Then something Happens. Watch A cute video of a sweet little kitty playing a game on...

The one-minute video shows a few people gathered around the man’s fruit cart but doesn’t identify the location. They appear to be enjoying the fruit vendor’s original sales technique.

Reddit users laughed a lot while watching the man’s video and left amusing comments.

Regarding the American retail chain that runs supermarkets and department shops nationwide, one user wrote, “Kroger spent millions on a rebranding effort and all they needed was this guy.

Another user said, “They’re juiciest when you shout at them first.”

“He needs a yellow watermelon smuggled into his cache. Imagine an actual surprised reaction from him,” another comment read.

Advertisement

This occurs shortly after a video of a grape vendor selling his fruit went viral on social media due to his catchy melody.

User “saaliminayat” posted the grape vendor’s video on Instagram. It garnered 109 likes and more than 2.5 million views. The location of the video was made public.

Also Read Sri Lanka loan request were ‘fruitful’, IMF says The International Monetary Fund said on Saturday that its staff conducted "fruitful...