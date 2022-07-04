Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • A “passionate” fruit vendor’s video goes viral
A “passionate” fruit vendor’s video goes viral

A “passionate” fruit vendor’s video goes viral

Articles
Advertisement
A “passionate” fruit vendor’s video goes viral

A “passionate” fruit vendor’s video goes viral

Advertisement
  • A video of a man using amusing hand motions while selling fruits goes viral.
  • The fruit vendor is seen ranting and making silly faces in the video.
  • A reddit user states, “If my Fruit dealer ain’t as crazy about fruits then I don’t want it.”
Advertisement

On the internet, a video of a man using amusing hand motions while selling fruits has gone viral. The fruit vendor is seen ranting and making silly faces in the video, which was posted on Reddit.

While posting the video to the r/funny subreddit, Reddit user Crowcin wrote, “If my Fruit dealer ain’t as crazy about fruits then I don’t want it.”

If my Fruit dealer ain’t this passionate about fruits then I don’t want it from funny

More than 65,000 people have voted for it since it was released on Sunday.

The man may be seen in the video slicing watermelons and papayas. After inspecting the fruits’ interiors, he exclaims with amusement, claiming that they are ripe (“Kitna laal hai”) to draw customers.

Advertisement

Also Read

Cat Plays Fruit Ninja on Tablet, Then something Happens. Watch
Cat Plays Fruit Ninja on Tablet, Then something Happens. Watch

A cute video of a sweet little kitty playing a game on...

The one-minute video shows a few people gathered around the man’s fruit cart but doesn’t identify the location. They appear to be enjoying the fruit vendor’s original sales technique.

Reddit users laughed a lot while watching the man’s video and left amusing comments.

Regarding the American retail chain that runs supermarkets and department shops nationwide, one user wrote, “Kroger spent millions on a rebranding effort and all they needed was this guy.

Another user said, “They’re juiciest when you shout at them first.”

“He needs a yellow watermelon smuggled into his cache. Imagine an actual surprised reaction from him,” another comment read.

Advertisement

This occurs shortly after a video of a grape vendor selling his fruit went viral on social media due to his catchy melody.

User “saaliminayat” posted the grape vendor’s video on Instagram. It garnered 109 likes and more than 2.5 million views. The location of the video was made public.

Also Read

Sri Lanka loan request were ‘fruitful’, IMF says
Sri Lanka loan request were ‘fruitful’, IMF says

The International Monetary Fund said on Saturday that its staff conducted "fruitful...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Besharam Rang recreated by an artist in 4 different musical styles
Besharam Rang recreated by an artist in 4 different musical styles
Couple copying Soni De Nakhre song would make you laugh
Couple copying Soni De Nakhre song would make you laugh
Jhoome Jo Pathaan song is recreated by an Indonesian dancer
Jhoome Jo Pathaan song is recreated by an Indonesian dancer
UK-based Sikh bus driver makes a popular song about his job that goes viral
UK-based Sikh bus driver makes a popular song about his job that goes viral
Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja in Bhojpuri rap version goes viral; watch video
Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja in Bhojpuri rap version goes viral; watch video
A drunk man hanging from a Telangana billboard goes viral
A drunk man hanging from a Telangana billboard goes viral
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story