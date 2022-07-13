A sign in Bengaluru park requests people not to walk “anticlockwise”

In India, public parks typically forbid visitors from engaging in particular activities there.

This could involve taking pets for a walk, picking flowers, or even just trash.

But recently, a picture of a fairly odd placard in a Bengaluru park leaked online, shocking internet users.

The image, which was posted on Reddit, illustrates how a public park posted a sign preventing people from jogging, running, and walking counterclockwise. The BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike), the administrative organization in charge of the city of Bengaluru’s infrastructure and public services, appears to have erected the sign. Said the post’s caption, “Sign I noticed at a park today.”

The article has gone viral online since it was shared. The comment area was inundated with funny remarks from online users. One user mockingly questioned whether the “Nagin dance” was permitted, and another jokingly inquired, “If they see me racing, do they also run to stop me or stay still?”

Is moonwalking permitted? third asked. Fourth continued, “I literally want to go to that particular park and start running out of spite. Funny fifth inquired, “Can we crawl on the dirt path anti-clockwise?”

In the meantime, a distinctive Bengaluru signboard has previously gone viral. Some time ago, a Twitter user posted two pictures of a Koramangala house’s no parking notice board. Don’t even consider parking here, read one of these signs, and “No parking, not 5 minutes, not 30 seconds, not at all,” read another.

