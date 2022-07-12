Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
A teacher summons a UK MP to the school for improper grammar

A teacher summons a UK MP to the school for improper grammar

Articles
Advertisement
A teacher summons a UK MP to the school for improper grammar

A teacher summons a UK MP to the school for improper grammar

Advertisement
  • The political climate in the UK has become extremely tumultuous since Boris Johnson resigned as prime minister on Thursday.
  • An English teacher felt free to correct the Education Minister’s terrible grammar, pointing out 18 errors.
  • Even worse, the instructor gave Jenkyns a D- on his tweet.
Advertisement

The political climate in the UK has become extremely tumultuous since Boris Johnson resigned as prime minister on Thursday. As a result of her unshakable commitment to Johnson, Andrea Jenkyns, a member of the British Parliament, was promoted to the position of Education Secretary.

On July 8, Jenkyns went to Downing Street to hear Johnson’s farewell speech. She later alleged that a mob assaulted her as she was leaving.

Additionally, Jenkyns was spotted giving the middle finger to the spectators gathering in front of Downing Street. However, the newly appointed Secretary of Education apologized for her behavior on Twitter.

Also Read

UK new prime minister is expected to be announced on September 5th
UK new prime minister is expected to be announced on September 5th

In order to gain the support of their fellow candidates, nearly all...

In any case, an English teacher felt free to correct the Education Minister’s terrible grammar, pointing out 18 errors. Even worse, the instructor gave Jenkyns a D- on his tweet. Phew! Not a good rating for the minister of education.

The tweet has gained a lot of attention, and internet users have added their perspectives as well. Some people couldn’t stop laughing at the tweet, while others said it was the funniest thing they had ever seen online.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

UK could record hottest temperature this weekend
UK could record hottest temperature this weekend

There is a 30% probability that Sunday will break the UK record...

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story