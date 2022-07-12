The political climate in the UK has become extremely tumultuous since Boris Johnson resigned as prime minister on Thursday.

An English teacher felt free to correct the Education Minister’s terrible grammar, pointing out 18 errors.

Even worse, the instructor gave Jenkyns a D- on his tweet.

The political climate in the UK has become extremely tumultuous since Boris Johnson resigned as prime minister on Thursday. As a result of her unshakable commitment to Johnson, Andrea Jenkyns, a member of the British Parliament, was promoted to the position of Education Secretary.

On July 8, Jenkyns went to Downing Street to hear Johnson’s farewell speech. She later alleged that a mob assaulted her as she was leaving.

Additionally, Jenkyns was spotted giving the middle finger to the spectators gathering in front of Downing Street. However, the newly appointed Secretary of Education apologized for her behavior on Twitter.

In any case, an English teacher felt free to correct the Education Minister’s terrible grammar, pointing out 18 errors. Even worse, the instructor gave Jenkyns a D- on his tweet. Phew! Not a good rating for the minister of education.

Advertisement Hats off to the person responsible. Annoyed English teachers can be pretty fearsome. pic.twitter.com/q78Ua5O1Z5 — Peter Smith (@Redpeter99) July 10, 2022

The tweet has gained a lot of attention, and internet users have added their perspectives as well. Some people couldn’t stop laughing at the tweet, while others said it was the funniest thing they had ever seen online.

I love this. I’m not sure about the ‘was’ vs ‘were’ though, ‘was’ sounds like an American said it. — AgileTwat (@AgileTwat) July 10, 2022

You don’t have to be an English teacher. Anyone can do that with a Grammarly account. — Justice will prevail 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@LDrum79) July 10, 2022

Advertisement This is amazing. I do think, however, that when one says a “baying mob were”, they implicitly mean “the members of a baying mob were”, so the fact “mob” is singular doesn’t convince me that it should take “was” in this context. — Steve Richer (@steve_r_music) July 10, 2022

I learnt a new word today, “bathos”. — Englishteachervng 🏳️‍🌈🐱🌵🍫 (@engteachervng) July 10, 2022

