A US guy releases a rare blue lobster into the ocean

There are many unknown marine species and mysteries in the deep blue water.

Occasionally, individuals unintentionally catch a sight of exotic animals.

When he snagged a rare blue lobster earlier this month, Portland resident Lars-Johan Larsson experienced a similar incident.

Advertisement

There are many unknown marine species and mysteries in the deep blue water, and occasionally individuals unintentionally catch a sight of exotic animals.

When he snagged a rare blue lobster earlier this month, Portland resident Lars-Johan Larsson experienced a similar incident.

Larsson, who tweets as @LarsJohanL, posted a photo of the gleaming blue lobster alongside the caption, “This blue Lobster was captured off the coast of Portland yesterday and released to the water to continue growing. There are 200,000 blue lobsters in the world.

Also Read Restaurant in Arizona offers unique orange lobster to the aquarium https://youtu.be/7pSdFHSFp6M A lobster with a unique brilliant orange coloring was saved off...

His tweet quickly became popular, receiving more than 500k likes and 40,000 retweets.

Advertisement This blue Lobster was caught off the coast of Portland yesterday and returned to the water to continue to grow. Blue lobsters are one in two million. pic.twitter.com/6chTk7PoLP — Lars-Johan Larsson (@LarsJohanL) July 3, 2022

I was “today years old” when I discovered blue lobsters — CPark (@SnarkyParky) July 3, 2022

Advertisement

You know his friends are like, ‘oh boy, here comes Frank! Always gets caught and released because he’s blue. What a crock!’ — Mike josephs (@mike19922003) July 4, 2022

Advertisement Caught a blue one in the summer of 1993 in the Long Island Sound. We donated it to an aquarium so it would live a veryyyyy long life. 🦞 . It was so beautiful to look at. — Marty Immel III MS.ED X3 (@mimmel99) July 4, 2022

Oh my goodness have NEVER seen this😳😳😳..wonder what makes them blue,..instead of red😵‍💫 — Deborah 🕊 (@Villagee15Life) July 4, 2022

Advertisement

In Australia we have a similar blue freshwater crayfish that you can only find up in the rainforest here behind the Gold Coast called the Lamington Spiny Crayfish – always fun to spot one in the wild pic.twitter.com/8LjLHpfMIh — Mathew Cowden (@MathewCowden) July 3, 2022

Advertisement Over here in WA we get “electric blue” marron as well. They are a rare mutation that is being cultivated now in marron farms. Marron are only found (natively) in a small part of the south-west of Western Australia. pic.twitter.com/nU2C1EqPoL — Mike (@Nemspy) July 4, 2022

I see your blue lobster—

Advertisement and raise you iceberg lobster—

1 in 100 million 🧊🧊🧊 pic.twitter.com/FnAntHrbOo — D. Reggie Brown (@ReggBrown25) July 4, 2022

A Twitter user commented on the article with the following statement: “I was “today years old” when I found blue lobsters. Another commenter said, “Caught a blue one in the Long Island Sound in the summer of 1993. In order for it to enjoy a very, very long life, we donated it to an aquarium. It was breathtaking to look at.

Advertisement

A blue lobster is extremely unusual, with a one in two million chance of coming across one, according to the University of Maine’s Lobster Institute. Most lobsters are murky brown or dull red in color. Due to a genetic flaw, blue lobsters have an abundance of a protein that gives their shells their unique blue color.

Due to their rarity, blue lobsters are frequently released back into the water to prevent the endangerment of their population.

Also Read In a terrifying video, a massive 15-foot great white shark is seen swimming around a family In a heart-stopping video, a massive great white shark is seen swimming...