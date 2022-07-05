Advertisement
A US guy releases a rare blue lobster into the ocean

A US guy releases a rare blue lobster into the ocean

  • There are many unknown marine species and mysteries in the deep blue water.
  • Occasionally, individuals unintentionally catch a sight of exotic animals.
  • When he snagged a rare blue lobster earlier this month, Portland resident Lars-Johan Larsson experienced a similar incident.
There are many unknown marine species and mysteries in the deep blue water, and occasionally individuals unintentionally catch a sight of exotic animals.

When he snagged a rare blue lobster earlier this month, Portland resident Lars-Johan Larsson experienced a similar incident.

Larsson, who tweets as @LarsJohanL, posted a photo of the gleaming blue lobster alongside the caption, “This blue Lobster was captured off the coast of Portland yesterday and released to the water to continue growing. There are 200,000 blue lobsters in the world.

His tweet quickly became popular, receiving more than 500k likes and 40,000 retweets.

A Twitter user commented on the article with the following statement: “I was “today years old” when I found blue lobsters. Another commenter said, “Caught a blue one in the Long Island Sound in the summer of 1993. In order for it to enjoy a very, very long life, we donated it to an aquarium. It was breathtaking to look at.

A blue lobster is extremely unusual, with a one in two million chance of coming across one, according to the University of Maine’s Lobster Institute. Most lobsters are murky brown or dull red in color. Due to a genetic flaw, blue lobsters have an abundance of a protein that gives their shells their unique blue color.

Due to their rarity, blue lobsters are frequently released back into the water to prevent the endangerment of their population.

