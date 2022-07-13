A weird combo of omelette with Coca-Cola and Oreo biscuits

Foodies, get ready because an omlette made with Coca-Cola and Oreo cookies is available.

And regrettably, we are not joking. Just be aware that you should watch this video at your own risk.

A man in the disturbing video prepares an omelette out of Coca-Cola and Oreo cookies.

By Foodie Jishnu, the now-famous film was uploaded to YouTube. A man in the disturbing video prepares an omelette out of Coca-Cola and Oreo cookies.

He smashed three eggs into a glass and started to make the disgusting dish. He then added some more spices and condiments along with finely sliced onions and chilies.

Then, the man placed some Coca-Cola and crushed Oreos in a skillet and added the beaten egg mixture on top of those ingredients. A few slices of bread were placed on top as he cooked it.

Oh no, the nightmare is still going on. The street food vendor garnished the dish with chopped onions, coriander, lemon juice, and crushed Oreos.

Internet users were utterly offended and expressed their irate ideas and opinions in the comments section.

A user posted, “How to offend omelette lovers.”

“Can we report these films,” a user asked in their comment.

Noooooo — Sahil Arora ☆☆ PISCES ☆☆ (@sahilsfinalcut) July 11, 2022

Advertisement Upar waale ka laakh lakh shukr hum anda nahi khaate🙈🙈🙈 — Mohammed Futurewala (@MFuturewala) July 11, 2022

Can we report these videos 😒 — Manan Sheel Bhasin (@BhasinSheel) July 11, 2022

Advertisement Ugh — Rajeshwari 🇮🇳 (@matkewali) July 11, 2022

How to hurt sentiments of omelette lovers…..🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕 — Anil (@TheAngryBuddha1) July 11, 2022

