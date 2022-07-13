Advertisement
  A weird combo of omelette with Coca-Cola and Oreo biscuits
Articles
  • Foodies, get ready because an omlette made with Coca-Cola and Oreo cookies is available.
  • And regrettably, we are not joking. Just be aware that you should watch this video at your own risk.
  • A man in the disturbing video prepares an omelette out of Coca-Cola and Oreo cookies.
We apologize for the inconvenience before discussing this trending video on the internet. That cringe-worthy, indeed. So, foodies, get ready because an omlette made with Coca-Cola and Oreo cookies is available.

And regrettably, we are not joking. Just be aware that you should watch this video at your own risk.

By Foodie Jishnu, the now-famous film was uploaded to YouTube. A man in the disturbing video prepares an omelette out of Coca-Cola and Oreo cookies.

He smashed three eggs into a glass and started to make the disgusting dish. He then added some more spices and condiments along with finely sliced onions and chilies.

Also Read

Coca Cola acquires BodyArmor sports drink for $5.6 billion
Coca Cola acquires BodyArmor sports drink for $5.6 billion

NEW YORK: Coca Cola announced on Monday that it will acquire full...

Then, the man placed some Coca-Cola and crushed Oreos in a skillet and added the beaten egg mixture on top of those ingredients. A few slices of bread were placed on top as he cooked it.

Oh no, the nightmare is still going on. The street food vendor garnished the dish with chopped onions, coriander, lemon juice, and crushed Oreos.

 

Internet users were utterly offended and expressed their irate ideas and opinions in the comments section.

A user posted, “How to offend omelette lovers.”

“Can we report these films,” a user asked in their comment.

Also Read

Ali Zafar Treats Fans With A New Omelette Recipe & A Rib-Tickling Commentary
Ali Zafar Treats Fans With A New Omelette Recipe & A Rib-Tickling Commentary

Singer Ali Zafar’s brilliant cooking tips are back again. After his hit...

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


