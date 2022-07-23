Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Adorable Blue parrot talks, kisses, and calls woman cute, Watch
Adorable Blue parrot talks, kisses, and calls woman cute, Watch

Adorable Blue parrot talks, kisses, and calls woman cute, Watch

Articles
Advertisement
Adorable Blue parrot talks, kisses, and calls woman cute, Watch

Adorable Blue parrot talks, kisses, and calls woman cute, Watch

Advertisement
  • Parrots are beautiful birds that can imitate human speech.
  • One pet Indian ringneck parrot is getting a lot of attention for the way he talks to his owner.
  • The video shows Kiwi, a cute parakeet, sitting on his owner’s shoulder and talking to her.
Advertisement

Parrots are brilliant and beautiful birds that can imitate human speech. The Indian ringneck parakeet parrot, which is blue and can talk to its owners, is a popular pet in the United States. One pet Indian ringneck parrot is getting a lot of attention for the cute way he talks to his owner.

The page called “pets.hall” posted the video on Instagram reels. It was first posted on TikTok by the parrot’s owner, who lives in Canada and goes by the name Tamara Mercer.

It has 121 million views and 9.7 million likes, which is a lot. People on the Internet loved the video and said it made their day in the comments.

The video shows Kiwi, a cute parakeet, sitting on his owner’s shoulder and talking to her. The cute parrot tells the woman, “You’re pretty cute,” and the woman tells the parrot the same thing.

The bird then gives the woman kisses as it says “Muahh!” She then acts like she is eating his face, at which point the parrot says, “Goodness! What happened?” She gives the parrot’s beak more kisses, and it says, “Thank you baby!”

Read the post’s caption, “I can’t handle how cute this is. I watched it like 20 times,” and netizens totally agree with it.

Advertisement

Check out the video below:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Animals (@pets.hall)

Advertisement

Also Read

WATCH: A cute parrot video goes viral on social media, left fans in awe!
WATCH: A cute parrot video goes viral on social media, left fans in awe!

A video of a pet parrot begging to be kissed by his...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Gaurav Taneja got emotional and glad to help India
Gaurav Taneja got emotional and glad to help India
Nagaland Minister laugh with PM Modi guess why: See pictures
Nagaland Minister laugh with PM Modi guess why: See pictures
Brain teaser: Can you spot a fish hidden in plain sight?
Brain teaser: Can you spot a fish hidden in plain sight?
Switzerland woman makes largest wearable cake dress: GWR
Switzerland woman makes largest wearable cake dress: GWR
Kylie Jenner shares lovely post as Stormi Webster turns 5
Kylie Jenner shares lovely post as Stormi Webster turns 5
Ananya Panday bids farewell to January with lovely photo dump
Ananya Panday bids farewell to January with lovely photo dump
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story