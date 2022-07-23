Adorable Blue parrot talks, kisses, and calls woman cute, Watch

Parrots are beautiful birds that can imitate human speech.

One pet Indian ringneck parrot is getting a lot of attention for the way he talks to his owner.

The video shows Kiwi, a cute parakeet, sitting on his owner’s shoulder and talking to her.

Parrots are brilliant and beautiful birds that can imitate human speech. The Indian ringneck parakeet parrot, which is blue and can talk to its owners, is a popular pet in the United States.

The page called “pets.hall” posted the video on Instagram reels. It was first posted on TikTok by the parrot’s owner, who lives in Canada and goes by the name Tamara Mercer.

It has 121 million views and 9.7 million likes, which is a lot. People on the Internet loved the video and said it made their day in the comments.

The cute parrot tells the woman, "You're pretty cute," and the woman tells the parrot the same thing.

The bird then gives the woman kisses as it says “Muahh!” She then acts like she is eating his face, at which point the parrot says, “Goodness! What happened?” She gives the parrot’s beak more kisses, and it says, “Thank you baby!”

Read the post’s caption, “I can’t handle how cute this is. I watched it like 20 times,” and netizens totally agree with it.

Check out the video below:

