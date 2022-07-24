Adorable wild hamster posing with flower

Social media is going crazy over a hamster that came out of its hole to get a flower.

You may have seen pictures of your dog smiling, but have you ever seen a wild hamster pose for a photo? Social media is going crazy over a hamster that came out of its hole to get a flower. Buitengebieden posted the video to Twitter with the caption, “Have you ever seen a wild hamster doing a photoshoot?” The wild photographer Julian Rad is said to have made the video. It has been watched 4.7 million times and liked by 198k people.

In the clip, a cute hamster pops its head out of its burrow as a photographer is holding his camera near the grass. The photographer gives the mouse a small purple flower. The hamster then tries to eat the flower, which is being held by the photographer. Then he starts taking pictures of the animal, which looks cute as it nibbles on the pretty flower.

Later in the video, the photographer shows a montage of the hamster’s most beautiful pictures. Netizens loved the video so much and said the photographer did an amazing job.

Have you ever seen a wild hamster doing a photoshoot? 😊 Advertisement 🎥 @radwildlife pic.twitter.com/gzGZxbLhL6 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) July 22, 2022

