Afghani girl sends message to Taliban in viral video

A video of a burqa-clad Afghani lady graffitiing has gone viral.

Girls over 16 are not allowed to attend colleges without concealing their faces.

Despite criticism, the Taliban insist on tight educational requirements.

The brutal truth of ground reports shows the Taliban’s wrath and hostility. A video of a burqa-clad Afghani girl graffitiing has gone viral. Fazila Baloch posted Habib Khan video to Instagram.

Since the Taliban overthrew Afghanistan’s government in August 2021, over a year has passed. Since the Taliban took power, the future of the country’s women has been in doubt. Afghani women saw a glimmer of optimism when the Taliban declared secondary schools for all genders. But onerous restrictions on female education dashed the dream.

In the clip, the woman’s face is not visible, but her discontent against the government is evident as Afghani girl writes Ban Taliban on the wall.

An Afghan girl sprays graffiti on a wall in #Afghanistan under the Taliban.#BanTaliban Advertisement Video via Habib Khan. pic.twitter.com/owgBN3GVKM — Fazila Baloch🌺☀️ (@IFazilaBaloch) July 26, 2022

The footage has over 1.3k views. Girls over 16 are not allowed to attend colleges and institutions without concealing their faces, according to the media. The Taliban ban coeducation. Despite criticism, the Taliban insist on tight educational requirements.

A video of a little girl speaking about education rights went viral in September 2021. The girl in the video gave a powerful speech about women’s rights to education and contributing to Afghanistan’s progress.

