Ahsan has “good chances” of taking home the medal

After winning the World Championship of the International Billiards and Snooker Federation in March, where he astounded his opponents with his skill at the game, the 16-year-old from Lahore secured his spot in the Games.

A player must be among the finest and at the top of their discipline in order to compete in the World Games.

On July 13, Ahsan’s first match of the snooker championship’s last-16 will take place against Ahmed Aly Elsayed.

Ahsan will compete in a knockout match with a best-of-five frames in the pre-quarterfinals. On July 11, he travelled for the US after completing his training in Karachi.

Naveed Kapadia, a representative of the Pakistan Billiards and Snooker Association and an international referee, believes that Ahsan has been playing well and has a decent chance of winning the competition.

According to Kapadia, who spoke to The Express Tribune, “He is the only player from Pakistan in the World Games 2022 and he is also the youngest among the contestants in the competition.”

He has an excellent chance of winning the medal, and we are optimistic that he will do so since when he won the IBSF World Championship, he demonstrated his prowess.

Kapadia further stated that Ahsan trained for 10 days prior to the competition with former player and PBSA vice-president Abdul Wahid by his side.

Players that represent Pakistan internationally are not coached by the nation. As the PBSA cannot afford to retain a professional coach for the players, Ahsan has been trained by the senior players and occasionally by Kapadia as well.

It has been a very long time since we have had a player’s coach, according to Kapadia.

When PBSA engaged Iran’s Sohail Vahedi to coach the young players approximately five years ago, the official was also helpful. “That was an experience because I was the one giving directions to the players that Sohail would point me toward. We are doing the best we can right now because we don’t have the resources and even find it difficult to travel, he said.

A Pakistani cueist is competing at the World Games for the second time; Muhammad Bilal previously represented his nation in Poland in 2017.

