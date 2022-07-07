Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor love story began on a flight

The first episode of the seventh season of the chat show had some spilling of the beans, as is customary for a Koffee With Karan 7 episode.

Although Ranbir Kapoor may be a quiet celebrity, we have just gotten to know him much better owing to wife Alia Bhatt.

When he proposed to Alia, he planted the guide to shoot photos of them together.

Although Ranbir Kapoor may be a quiet celebrity, we have just gotten to know him much better owing to wife Alia Bhatt. First off, did you know that when he proposed to Alia, he planted the guide to shoot photos of them together.

Before the actors ever started dating, Ranbir Kapoor joked to Karan Johar on the set of Alia Bhatt’s first movie, Student Of The Year, “Should I marry her?” There was a lot more, so continue reading.

The Proposal:

Alia Bhatt eventually spoke about Ranbir Kapoor’s proposal on the television, despite her initial reluctance. Alia said that Ranbir Kapoor’s meticulous planning of the proposal really blew her away.

He completely blew my head in terms of planning; we weren’t even discussing it. After the pandemics, we made the decision to just go with our gut.

In the middle of the woods, he simply carried the ring. in the heart of a jungle And after he was done, he had planted the guide to take our pictures, Alia continued. He is aware of how much I value photos. It was too unique.

Alia’s Advice for Combating the Pandemic

When questioned about how the epidemic affected her, actress Alia Bhatt responded, “There were degrees at each time.

My attention was not on the epidemic when it first struck and COVID started in April and March. We were dealing with the death of Rishi uncle. While April and March were in the hospital, I was seeing Ranbir’s mother and my own mother.

The Kapoors Work as a Team

Alia Bhatt responded, “I have been brought up between myself, my mum, my sister, and my father,” when asked if she had to adjust her personality to fit in with the Kapoor family.

There it was. We didn’t talk to each other very much. Although we were a small family, we were very close. These huge gatherings and celebrations were absent from our lives. Everyone followed their own agenda.

Enter the Kapoor family, where everything is accomplished as a unit. You all eat together, perform aarti together, and do everything else. It was adorable. Because to the Kapoor family, I have experienced so many cultural and familial moments that they have completely added a new layer to my life.

Ranbir Kapoor’s “Should I Marry Her?” joke

Ranbir Kapoor visited the sets of Alia Bhatt’s first film, Student Of The Year, before the two of them began dating. Circa 2012, he jokingly questioned Karan Johar, the director of the movie, and asked, “Should I marry her?” Fun fact: Alia Bhatt was unaware until Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh brought it up on the show tonight.

Everyone is crying; we are not among them

It turns out that when Ranveer Singh saw Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s proposal photos, he started crying. Ranveer broke down in tears when Alia showed him the photos as the actors were filming for the song Dhindora.

Everyone was in tears during Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding, according to Alia’s guru Karan Johar, who also stated that this wedding was not any different.

Karan Johar remarked, “I never believed Ranbir Kapoor would ever weep,” adding that everyone was in tears at the pheras, including Ranbir, Shaheen, and the bridesmaids.

On a flight, a lot can happen

Brahmastra was not where Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s story began. It happened on a flight to Tel Aviv. According to Alia Bhatt, the events went as follows: “Everyone around me, including my sister and friends, claimed you and he (Ranbir) are going to be together when I was single for the first time in a very long time.

We discussed it while we were in the air. When his seat started to malfunction, we were both seated together. His seat was corrected afterwards, and we later exchanged notes. Only there did the vibe begin, and the rest is history.

On top of the cake

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor had lunch together before their wedding and bid each other “goodbye boyfriend and girlfriend.” “This is Alia Bhatt Kapoor,” Alia Bhatt stated as she introduced herself to the camera. She said that since “everyone knows I am one,” she doesn’t “need to add Kapoor.”