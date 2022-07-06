As Americans celebrate the fourth of July, fireworks go wrong

Americans celebrate Independence Day on July 4 every year to commemorate their emancipation from British colonial authority.

The federal holiday is observed by picnics, parades, and the setting off of fireworks.

Social internet is flooded with videos of accidents brought on by fireworks.

However, careless handling of pyrotechnics consistently results in numerous mishaps and injuries, and this year was no exception. Social internet is flooded with videos of accidents brought on by the act.

A video posted by US activist Charlotte Clymer shows a group of people—including children—running for shelter as a full box of fireworks kept close to a car explodes with great force.

Clymer stated, “Every year, since I was a small kid, on July Fourth weekend, without fail, there have been news stories warning people about the risks of fireworks and offering a 101 reminder on safety,” while posting this video, which appears to have been captured on a CCTV. And across the nation, this occurs every year without fail.

Every year, since I was a young kid, on July Fourth weekend, without fail, there have been news stories warning folks about the dangers of fireworks and giving a 101 reminder on safety. And every year, without fail, this happens across the country. pic.twitter.com/yMN0oSiEKt — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) July 6, 2022

A video of people driving while firing fireworks at pedestrians was reposted by Minnesota politician and attorney Tad Jude. “Nights like yesterday are what we witness when we have a system that empowers criminals.

Numerous individuals have been shot, and officers trying to control the chaos in the streets have been attacked with pyrotechnics. Jude commented on Facebook when uploading the footage, “This has to end.

When we have a system that emboldens criminals we see nights like yesterday. Over a dozen people shot, and fireworks being launched at officers who try to respond to the anarchy in the streets. This has to stop.

pic.twitter.com/s6fft9lBIs — Tad Jude (@realtadjude) July 5, 2022

pic.twitter.com/s6fft9lBIs — Tad Jude (@realtadjude) July 5, 2022

Online films are also being shared of individuals playing with flame throwers or setting off pyrotechnics in the middle of major intersections.

what the hell is going on in this country pic.twitter.com/qo9SQCzhNu — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) July 5, 2022

these ain't no fireworks bro got a fuckin flamethrower 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/sztmamFXBy — juju 💰 (@ayeejuju) July 5, 2022

damn y'all using fireworks or bombs?? pic.twitter.com/6Dv7I5MqHe — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) July 4, 2022

According to a report by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, the number of accidents involving fireworks in the nation increased by 25% between 2006 and 2021. This year, “at least three people perished in fireworks accidents over the July 4 holiday,” according to the Patch News.

