Aww! Little girl covers dog with blanket

Dogs are considered to be man’s best friend, and it goes without saying that children love them. Many kids find that their dog friends are the best playmates and people with whom they can have fun. and we have a video in which a little girl covers her dog with a blanket.

They start to feel deeply connected to each other, and as time goes on, they become more like best friends. In one touching video, a young girl can be seen smothering her sleeping pet with a blanket, which shows how much she loves the animal.

When the girl sees that her bulldog is about to fall asleep, she gets a small blanket to put over him. She also comforts him by patting him and stroking him like a baby and sitting next to him while he sleeps.

The video was posted on Twitter by a user with the handle “Bulldog Lover.” The tweet also said, “Every kid should have a dog.”

When people saw the touching relationship between the girl and the dog in the video that went viral, they were moved to tears.

As one user commented, “Its heart warming to see kids giving so much love and respect to animals good people are kind people.” while another user commented, “And a good kiddo too! Treated the dog really respectfully and gently, none of the scary hugging too close…’. and a third user commented, “Such a sweet gentle & pretty little girl, displaying the tender love she’s receiving.”

Such a sweet gentle & pretty little girl, displaying the tender love she's receiving. 😃💝

Simply Beautiful 🌷 — deborah mcgraw (@deborahmcgraw9) July 5, 2022

Dogs have a gift that goes beyond anything humans can grasp.

Within 1 week they learn shake in any language. Advertisement — Michael Chappell (@Michael65714379) July 5, 2022

Absolutely beautiful made me smile. I lost my beautiful girl in Dec 2021 but in her final 3 years she was by my boy side every minute of the day. I loved it he says Honey a sprit now who looks over me. — Paddy James (@PaddyJa76782641) July 5, 2022

Yes, good for the child and the dog. Great protection for your child. My brother had a collie that wouldn’t let his daughter go past the sidewalk in front of the house one of the funniest things I ever saw! — Melanie Belless (@BellessMelanie) July 5, 2022

